Northwestern received 10 of the 12 first-place votes and is the favorite to win the GPAC volleyball title this fall, according to the preseason conference coaches poll that was announced Tuesday.

Midland, which reached the final four at nationals last season but graduated All-Americans Priscilla O'Dowd and Jessica Peters, is second in the poll. Dordt and Hastings each received one first-place vote and were picked third and fourth, respectively.

Elsewhere in the poll, Doane is seventh, Concordia is eighth and College of Saint Mary is 10th.​

Hastings men and Midland women voted GPAC soccer favorites

The Hastings men and Midland women are the favorites to win GPAC soccer titles this fall, according to the conference's coaches preseason poll that was released Wednesday.

On the men's side, Hastings, which has won 19 straight conference regular-season titles, received 10 of the 12 first-place votes.

Morningside was second, Concordia and Briar Cliff tied for third and Midland was fifth. Morningside and Midland received the other first-place votes.

Midland, which reached the NAIA quarterfinals last fall, received 10 of the 13 first-place votes in the women's poll. Hastings, the defending GPAC regular-season and tournament champion, was second as it received the other three first-place votes.

Elsewhere in the poll, Concordia was third, College of Saint Mary eighth and Doane 11th.

Wildcats picked 13th in NSIC

Wayne State was picked to finish 13th out of 16 teams in Wednesday's NSIC preseason football coaches poll.

The Wildcats, coming off a 3-8 season, was picked to finish sixth out of eight teams in the NSIC South Division.

Minnesota State, which reached the NCAA Division II semifinals last season, is the conference favorite.

