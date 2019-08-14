Midland, which reached the NAIA national semifinals last season, start this season ranked eighth in the NAIA volleyball poll, which was released Wednesday.

Hastings is ranked 14th in the poll, while Bellevue is 22nd. Other GPAC teams in the top 25 include Northwestern at No. 7, Dordt at 11 and Jamestown at 20. Defending champion Park (Mo.) is No. 1.

Bellevue, which opens its season Thursday at a tournament in Florida, returns five starters, but the Bruins are young as their roster has no seniors and one junior.

Midland opens its season Friday night at home against third-ranked Grand View.

Pair of GPAC teams in top 12 of NAIA women's soccer preseason poll

A pair of GPAC teams are in the top 12 of the NAIA women's soccer preseason poll, which was announced Wednesday.

Midland, after its run to the national quarterfinals a year ago, is ranked ninth, while Hastings, the defending conference champion, is 12th.

Defending national champion William Carey (Miss.) starts the season at No. 1.

Meanwhile in the men's poll, Bellevue is 14th and Hastings 15th. Defending champ Central Methodist (Mo.) starts this season at No. 1.

Bellevue is coming off a record-breaking season that saw it go 18-2-2. Hastings has won the GPAC regular-season title 19 years in a row.

Prairie Wolves picked seventh in American Rivers Conference

Nebraska Wesleyan was picked to finish tied for seventh in the nine-team American Rivers Conference when the league coaches announced their preseason poll Wednesday.

Nebraska Wesleyan returns two starters from a team that went 9-16 a year ago.

Ferris named College of Saint Mary bowling coach

Kim Ferris has been hired as the new bowling coach at the College of Saint Mary.

Ferris bowled collegiately at Nebraska, where she a member of the 1997 championship team.

This is the third year that the Flames have fielded a bowling team.

