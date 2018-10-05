Led by Mullen grad Tye Spies, UNK defense continues to make strides

A little continuity is going a long ways for the UNK defense.
Senior Tye Spies can speak from experience about that.
"We've returned a lot of guys. It was a tight-knit group and this year we've played up to expectations almost every game," said Spies, a defensive end from Mullen who is second on the team in tackles. "Last year, we had a new scheme. This year we're confident, flying around making plays."
Halfway through the season, UNK's defense numbers have made several improvements. With nine starters back, the Lopers are allowing 16.8 points and less than 290 yards per game. In each of the past six seasons, UNK gave up more than 30 points a game.
UNK also hasn't won more than three games in a season since 2011. The Lopers are 3-2 heading into Saturday's 11 a.m. home game against Lindenwood.
"We're an older group this year, that helps," said Josh Lynn, in his second year as UNK coach. "The defensive line is doing a good job of controlling the line of scrimmage, letting our linebackers run around. ... Overall, they're playing physical football and not missing a lot of tackles."
UNK is coming off a dominant defensive performance last Saturday. It won 49-7 as the defense held Northeastern State to 190 total yards — the fewest a Loper defense has allowed since joining the MIAA in 2012.
Spies had six tackles, including a pair of sacks, that day. He has 29 tackles this season, behind only linebacker Sal Silvio, who has the team lead with 45.
"He's just a hard-nosed kid," Lynn said of the 6-foot-3, 275-pound Spies. "I think he's progressively gotten better at his position and he's starting to understand how the whole defense works."
Spies finally is settling in at his position. He was recruited out of high school as a tight end and played there as a freshman — his older brother Jake was an offensive lineman for the Lopers. As a sophomore, he moved to the defensive line, but was constantly working with new position coaches.
UNK also has had three head coaches since Spies arrived. He was recruited by Darrell Morris, then Josh Lamberson was coach in 2015 and 2016 before Lynn arrived last year.
Lynn's philosophy is for his team to play physical. UNK's offense is primarily moving the ball on the ground while the defense is slowing down opponents.
"We have a lot of confidence," Spies said. "We let that Emporia State game (a 20-17 loss Sept. 15) slip away from us at the end, but we have the confidence that we can play with anyone in our conference."
UNK's final six opponents this season have a combined 18-12 record. The Lopers face nationally ranked Northwest Missouri State and Fort Hays State the next two weeks.
"The road goes uphill from here," Lynn said.
But Saturday, Lindenwood will have UNK's attention as the Lions are averaging 35.8 points per game. Saturday will be the last time UNK and Lindenwood will play football as conference opponents. Lindenwood announced Thursday that it accepted an invitation to join the Great Lakes Valley Conference beginning in July.
