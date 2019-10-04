Last Saturday’s bus ride home featured something Iowa Western coach Scott Strohmeier was happy to see.

Smiling faces.

That was the response to a 37-7 win at Dodge City, and something that hadn’t happened since late August.

“Guys were happy. They played well and were successful. The drive home was good. Sunday's meetings was a totally different atmosphere,” Strohmeier said.

“It was good for those guys. You go four weeks with the bye with that sour taste in your mouth, and for them to experience success again was good.”

Last week, the goal was to end a three-game losing streak.

Now, it’s about sustaining momentum. The Reivers’ first chance comes against Ellsworth.

Iowa Western’s biggest source of renewed confidence is under center. Quarterback Cam Thomas hopes to capitalize on his best game of the season, when he completed 21 of 34 passes for 353 yards and three touchdowns last week.

Strohmeier has been impressed with how the sophomore transfer from Illinois has carried himself the past two weeks.

“He was different,” Strohmeier said. “I thought he had a different approach in practice. I thought he had a different approach in pregame. When a guy makes a big-time catch for him and to see the excitement of him sprinting down the field into the end zone to celebrate, I thought it was really big.

“In that position, you can say what you want. It’s like baseball. If you’re in a slump, you need a break to get you out. I thought he played his best game, but I also thought the guys around him made some plays to get him some of that confidence.”

The Reivers will also get some starters back. Defensive linemen Devin Drew and Almosse Titi are expected to play. So is running back ZaQuandre White after he missed last week with an illness.

Defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey, running back Brian Snead, tight end Lou Dorsey, linebacker Tucker Kroeze aren’t expected to play. Offensive lineman Jacob Gamble is questionable with a shoulder issue.

Regardless of who’s on the field, the Reivers must be disciplined Saturday, especially on defense. Ellsworth (1-4) has struggled to get its offense going, averaging 13.2 points and 164 total yards per game.

Participation numbers factor into those stats. Ellsworth doesn’t have the depth most teams have.

Still, Strohmeier has emphasized discipline. Ellsworth runs a triple-option offense, meaning staying on task and on assignment will be critical.

“Their kids are playing hard, but they’re limited with the amount of numbers they have,” Strohmeier said. “They run a unique offense, so you’ve got to play disciplined. They’ll take advantage if you don’t. That’s our biggest thing, making sure we’re playing disciplined, assignment-sound football.

“We’ve got to be able to control the line of scrimmage.”

