DODGE CITY, Kan. — For the first time in 37 days, Iowa Western experienced the taste of victory.

The Reivers (2-3) put up 410 total yards — 383 via the pass — in a 37-7 rout of Dodge City.

Despite the result, the Reivers continued to struggle with self-inflicted mistakes. They were flagged 11 times for 108 yards and turned the ball over once.

But the takeaway Saturday was IWCC’s ability to go on the road without several injured starters and end its three-game losing streak.

“I thought we came out with a lot more energy and passion,” coach Scott Strohmeier said. “That was really our point this whole week. We’ve got to make this fun again. Losing is not fun, but at the same time, you’ve got to come out and practice better. You need to bring some energy, and if you do that, practice isn’t so bad.

“At the end of the day, it came down to guys making some plays. They’re in the position, now it’s time to make the plays, and today we did.”

Sophomore Cam Thomas enjoyed his most productive day of the season. He completed 21 of 34 passes for 353 yards and three touchdowns. All three scores were big plays, too.

He found Zion Perry for a 43-yard strike in the first quarter to get the Reivers on the board. He added third-quarter touchdown passes of 27 yards to Marcus Rogers and 55 yards to Jayson Murray to put the Reivers in control.

“When you’re protecting and guys are making plays for you, it can be really, really good for him,” Strohmeier said. “The offensive line gave him protections, and he gave his receivers an opportunity to make a play.

“I was really pleased with how he competed. He had a different mindset today than the last couple weeks.”

Eight Reivers caught passes Saturday. Marcell Barbee led the way, finishing with five receptions for 105 yards while Deshon Stoudemire caught 10 balls for 81 yards.

Saturday was the kind of performance Strohmeier wanted from his squad. He’s hoping the confidence that comes with the victory will provide the Reivers some momentum heading into next week’s game against Ellsworth.

“I told them I was proud of them,” Strohmeier said. “We got a little confidence. I wouldn’t say we played a perfect game, but this was big for momentum.”

Iowa Western (2-3) 7 6 14 10—37

At Dodge City (0-5) 0 0 7 0— 7

IW: Zion Perry 43 pass from Cam Thomas (Chase Contreraz kick)

IW: FG Contreraz 24

IW: FG Contreraz 27

IW: Marcus Rogers 27 pass from Thomas (Contreraz kick)

DC: Daquan Bailey-Brown 55 pass from Brylon Lawson-Young (Moses Hinojosa kick)

IW: Jayson Murray 55 pass from Thomas (Contreraz kick)

IW: FG Contreraz 33

IW: JaVonte Richardson 20 fumble return (Contreraz kick)

