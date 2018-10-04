Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

FOOTBALL

How Midlanders in Division I outside Nebraska football fared this week

A roundup of players with Midlands ties at colleges outside Nebraska and how they fared in Division I football contests.

* * *

FBS

WYOMING

Youhanna Ghaifan (Grand Island Central Catholic), DT, Jr.: Two solo and two assisted tackles, including 2½ tackles for losses of 6 yards, in 34-14 loss to Boise State. Saturday: at Hawaii.

Patrick Arnold (Gretna), OL, R-Fr.: Held out with a sprained ankle.

Rudy Stofer (Kearney), OT, R-Fr.: Played, no stats.

KANSAS STATE

Adam Holtorf (Seward), OL, Jr.: Starting center in 19-14 loss to Texas. Saturday: at Baylor (FS1, 2:30 p.m.)

ARIZONA STATE

Jared Bubak (Lincoln Christian), TE, R-So.: Played, no stats, in 52-24 win over Oregon State. Saturday: at Colorado (Pac-12 Network, 3 p.m.).

LOUISIANA

Masry Mapieu (York), DL, Fr.: Played, no stats, in 56-14 loss at Alabama. Saturday: at Texas State.

CENTRAL FLORIDA

Alex Harris (Kearney), WR, So.: Played, no stats, in 45-14 win over Pittsburgh. Saturday: SMU (ESPNU, 6 p.m.)

OHIO

Brett Kitrell (Ashland-Greenwood), OL, So.: Starting center in 58-42 win over Massachusetts. Saturday: at Kent State.

Brian Arp (Kearney), DL, Jr.: Played, no stats.

NORTHERN ILLINOIS

Mitchell Brinkman (Council Bluffs Lewis Central), TE, Jr.: Played, no stats, in 26-23 win over Central Michigan. Saturday: at Ball State.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN

Ryan Langan (Riverside), LS, So.: Long snapper in 28-21 win over Arkansas State. Saturday: South Alabama.

FCS

NORTH DAKOTA STATE

Easton Stick (Omaha Creighton Prep), QB, Sr.: Was 9 of 20 for 182 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 63 yards and one TD in 21-17 win over South Dakota State. Saturday: at Northern Iowa.

Jalen Allison (Papillion-La Vista), CB, Sr.: Two solo tackles, one assist and a 31-yard interception return

Jack Begley (Millard North), LB, R-Fr.: Played, no stats.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Isaac Wallace (Ralston), RB, Sr.: Nine carries for 110 yards and one touchdown, a 61-yarder, and three receptions for 21 yards in 21-17 loss at North Dakota State. Saturday: Indiana State.

Cade Johnson (Bellevue West), WR, So.: Three receptions for 63 yards and one touchdown.

Marquise Lewis (Omaha North) WR, Jr.: Two punt returns for 29 yards.

Eric Kleinschmit (Crofton), LB, Sr.: Four solo tackles and one assist.

Josh Manchigiah (Papillion-La Vista South), DB, So.: Three solo tackles, one assist.

Makiah Slade (Lincoln Northeast), DB, Sr.: One solo tackle, one pass breakup.

Ryan Earith (Papillion-La Vista South), DL, Jr.: One solo tackle, five assists, two tackles for losses (8 yards) and 1½ sacks (7 yards).

Elijah Wilson (Omaha Central), DE, So.: One solo tackle.

Luke Sellers (Papillion-La Vista South), FB, Jr.: Played, no stats.

Jack Domandle (Millard West), OL, So.: Played, no stats.

Zach Dorgan (Ralston), DL, Jr.: Played, no stats.

Caleb Sanders (Glenwood, Iowa), DT, Fr.: Played, no stats.

SOUTH DAKOTA

Austin Simmonds (Council Bluffs Lewis Central), QB, Jr.: Was 18 of 35 for 333 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and ran for minus-13 yards, in 31-24 win at Southern Illinois. Saturday: Missouri State.

Tyler Ciurej (Bellevue West), OL, So.: Started at left guard.

Trystn Ducker (Bellevue West), WR, Jr.: Two kickoff returns for 40 yards, one punt return for 1 yard.

Clay Fisher (Millard North), DB, Sr.: Played, no stats.

DeValon Whitcomb (Omaha North), DT, Jr.: Played, no stats.

Jake Matthew (Millard North), LB, So.: Played, no stats.

Conner Thiele (Oakland-Craig), LB, So.: Played, no stats.

NORTH DAKOTA

Alex Cloyd (Millard South), TE, Jr.: Started at tight end, no stats, in 38-13 win at Northern Colorado. Next game: Montana, Oct. 13.

NORTHERN IOWA

Jackson Scott-Brown (Council Bluffs St. Albert), OG, Jr.: Started in 33-0 win at Indiana State. Saturday: North Dakota State.

NORTHERN COLORADO

Kevin Williams (Omaha North), OL, R-Fr.: Started in 38-13 loss to North Dakota. Saturday: at UC Davis.

Non-scholarship

DRAKE

Braeden Hartwig (Lincoln Southwest), RB, So.: Six carries for 13 yards, one reception for 6 yards and one kickoff return for 24 yards in 41-9 win at Jacksonville. Saturday: Butler.

Peter Read (Lincoln Southeast), DL, Gr.: Three solo tackles, one for a 1-yard loss, and one assist.

Jacob Hardy (Adel-DeSoto-Minburn), DL, Jr.: Started at defensive end, no stats.

Have we missed someone in D-I? Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

