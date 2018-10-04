How Midlanders in Division I outside Nebraska football fared this week

A roundup of players with Midlands ties at colleges outside Nebraska and how they fared in Division I football contests.
* * *
FBS
WYOMING
Youhanna Ghaifan (Grand Island Central Catholic), DT, Jr.: Two solo and two assisted tackles, including 2½ tackles for losses of 6 yards, in 34-14 loss to Boise State. Saturday: at Hawaii.
Patrick Arnold (Gretna), OL, R-Fr.: Held out with a sprained ankle.
Rudy Stofer (Kearney), OT, R-Fr.: Played, no stats.
KANSAS STATE
Adam Holtorf (Seward), OL, Jr.: Starting center in 19-14 loss to Texas. Saturday: at Baylor (FS1, 2:30 p.m.)
ARIZONA STATE
Jared Bubak (Lincoln Christian), TE, R-So.: Played, no stats, in 52-24 win over Oregon State. Saturday: at Colorado (Pac-12 Network, 3 p.m.).
LOUISIANA
Masry Mapieu (York), DL, Fr.: Played, no stats, in 56-14 loss at Alabama. Saturday: at Texas State.
CENTRAL FLORIDA
Alex Harris (Kearney), WR, So.: Played, no stats, in 45-14 win over Pittsburgh. Saturday: SMU (ESPNU, 6 p.m.)
OHIO
Brett Kitrell (Ashland-Greenwood), OL, So.: Starting center in 58-42 win over Massachusetts. Saturday: at Kent State.
Brian Arp (Kearney), DL, Jr.: Played, no stats.
NORTHERN ILLINOIS
Mitchell Brinkman (Council Bluffs Lewis Central), TE, Jr.: Played, no stats, in 26-23 win over Central Michigan. Saturday: at Ball State.
GEORGIA SOUTHERN
Ryan Langan (Riverside), LS, So.: Long snapper in 28-21 win over Arkansas State. Saturday: South Alabama.
FCS
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Easton Stick (Omaha Creighton Prep), QB, Sr.: Was 9 of 20 for 182 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 63 yards and one TD in 21-17 win over South Dakota State. Saturday: at Northern Iowa.
Jalen Allison (Papillion-La Vista), CB, Sr.: Two solo tackles, one assist and a 31-yard interception return
Jack Begley (Millard North), LB, R-Fr.: Played, no stats.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Isaac Wallace (Ralston), RB, Sr.: Nine carries for 110 yards and one touchdown, a 61-yarder, and three receptions for 21 yards in 21-17 loss at North Dakota State. Saturday: Indiana State.
Cade Johnson (Bellevue West), WR, So.: Three receptions for 63 yards and one touchdown.
Marquise Lewis (Omaha North) WR, Jr.: Two punt returns for 29 yards.
Eric Kleinschmit (Crofton), LB, Sr.: Four solo tackles and one assist.
Josh Manchigiah (Papillion-La Vista South), DB, So.: Three solo tackles, one assist.
Makiah Slade (Lincoln Northeast), DB, Sr.: One solo tackle, one pass breakup.
Ryan Earith (Papillion-La Vista South), DL, Jr.: One solo tackle, five assists, two tackles for losses (8 yards) and 1½ sacks (7 yards).
Elijah Wilson (Omaha Central), DE, So.: One solo tackle.
Luke Sellers (Papillion-La Vista South), FB, Jr.: Played, no stats.
Jack Domandle (Millard West), OL, So.: Played, no stats.
Zach Dorgan (Ralston), DL, Jr.: Played, no stats.
Caleb Sanders (Glenwood, Iowa), DT, Fr.: Played, no stats.
SOUTH DAKOTA
Austin Simmonds (Council Bluffs Lewis Central), QB, Jr.: Was 18 of 35 for 333 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and ran for minus-13 yards, in 31-24 win at Southern Illinois. Saturday: Missouri State.
Tyler Ciurej (Bellevue West), OL, So.: Started at left guard.
Trystn Ducker (Bellevue West), WR, Jr.: Two kickoff returns for 40 yards, one punt return for 1 yard.
Clay Fisher (Millard North), DB, Sr.: Played, no stats.
DeValon Whitcomb (Omaha North), DT, Jr.: Played, no stats.
Jake Matthew (Millard North), LB, So.: Played, no stats.
Conner Thiele (Oakland-Craig), LB, So.: Played, no stats.
NORTH DAKOTA
Alex Cloyd (Millard South), TE, Jr.: Started at tight end, no stats, in 38-13 win at Northern Colorado. Next game: Montana, Oct. 13.
NORTHERN IOWA
Jackson Scott-Brown (Council Bluffs St. Albert), OG, Jr.: Started in 33-0 win at Indiana State. Saturday: North Dakota State.
NORTHERN COLORADO
Kevin Williams (Omaha North), OL, R-Fr.: Started in 38-13 loss to North Dakota. Saturday: at UC Davis.
Non-scholarship
DRAKE
Braeden Hartwig (Lincoln Southwest), RB, So.: Six carries for 13 yards, one reception for 6 yards and one kickoff return for 24 yards in 41-9 win at Jacksonville. Saturday: Butler.
Peter Read (Lincoln Southeast), DL, Gr.: Three solo tackles, one for a 1-yard loss, and one assist.
Jacob Hardy (Adel-DeSoto-Minburn), DL, Jr.: Started at defensive end, no stats.
The 2016 All-Nebraska football team "earned their wings" at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
Back row from left: York's Masry Mapieu, Bellevue West's Sylvo Johnson, Lincoln East's Chris Walker, Gretna's Patrick Arnold, Bellevue West's Tyler Ciurej, Omaha Burke's Cole Frahm, Wilber-Clatonia's Riley Homolka, Norfolk's Lane McCallum, Ashland-GW's Brett Kitrell, and Beatrice's Cam Jurgens.
Middle row from left: Kearney's Noah Urbanek, Bellevue West's Jaylin Bradley, Omaha North's Kendrick Parker, Omaha North's Milton Sargbah, Elkhorn South's Moses Bryant, Omaha Skutt's Christian Banker, and Creighton Prep's AJ Hubner.
Front row from left: Wahoo Neumann's Noah Vedral, Omaha North's Zion Williams, Bellevue West's Diego Galvan, McCook's Zach Schlager, Bellevue West's Kevin Ponec, Norris' Austin Schultz, and Millard North's Jack Begley.
The 2012 All-Nebraska football team made a splash in the shark tunnel of the Scott Aquarium at the Henry Doorly Zoo.
Standing, from left: Luke McNitt, Kearney; DJ Foster, Lincoln Southeast; Josh Banderas, Lincoln Southwest; Nick DeLuca, Millard North; Harrison Phillips, Millard West; Mike Milenkovich, Millard North; Bryce Sosnowski, Millard South; Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge; Casey Sayles, Omaha North.
Middle row: Christian LaCouture, Lincoln Southwest; Jordan Bellar, Norfolk Catholic; Clay Fisher Millard North; Isaac Aakre, Millard North; Matt Kraft, Millard South; Alec Ditoro, Papillion-La Vista; Jake Schlager, McCook; Lee Carhart, Creighton Prep; Freeman Coleman, Millard South.
Front row: Andy Bayne, Millard North; Trey Carr, Omaha Burke; Calvin Strong, Omaha North; Skyler Monaghan, Millard West; Devin Washington, Lincoln Southeast; RJ Urzendowski, Creighton Prep.
With the Omaha skyline in the background, the 2011 All-Nebraska football team was "Standing Tall" at Pioneer Courage Park not far from the Omaha World-Herald building.
Bottom Row (from left): Tay Bender, RB, Lincoln Southwest; Isaac Aakre, RB, Millard North; Landon Arnold, OL, Millard North; Andrew Coppa, DL, Omaha Burke; Trey Foster, DL, Lincoln Southeast; Bo Liekhus, DB, Bellevue West.
Middle Row (from left): Darian Barrientos-Jackson, DB, Omaha Central; James Anderson, OL, Omaha Burke; Andy Janovich, LB, Gretna; Drew Farlee, K, Norfolk Catholic; Mike Minter Jr., DB, Lincoln North Star; Sam Cotton, DL, Lincoln Southeast; Devin Washington, RB, Lincoln Southeast; Sam Foltz, DB, Grand Island; Jeremy Callahan, P, Lexington; Robbie Lafour, OL, Lincoln Southeast; Jake Schany, LB, Blair; Jordan Nelson, RB, Omaha Burke; Ryker Fyfe, QB, Grand Island.
Top Row (from left): Jordan Brichacek, OL, Howells; Zach Oliver, WR, Omaha Burke; Terry Grigsby, DB, Omaha North; Drew Ott, LB, Giltner; Mike Shoff, OL, Cambridge.
There was "nothing pedestrian" about the 2008 All-Nebraska football team, which posed in front of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.
Back row, from left, Tyrone Sellers of McCook, Corey Serrano of North Platte, Nathan Zook of Grand Island, Eric Koehlmoos of Pierce, Tyler Daake of Norfolk Catholic, Tyler Niederklein of Millard West, Charles Viers of Millard West, Josh Kage of Papillion-LaóVista, Jake Herweyer of Millard West, Cole Pensick of Lincoln Northeast, Jordan Hale of Millard South, Andrew Rodriguez of Aurora, James Davis of Omaha North, Jon Lechner of Prep, Scott Criss of Omaha Creighton Prep and C.J. Zimmerer of Omaha Gross. Front row, Matt Berry of McCook, Braden Taylor of Grand Island, Vinny Molina of Kearney, Kohlman Adema-Schulte of Millard West, Bryant Giles of Omaha North, Michael Burrus of Papillion-LaóVista South, Ronald Coleman of North, Tyler Seals of Bellevue West and Greg Hardin of Bellevue West.
The 2005 All-Nebraska football team wore letterman jackets for the photo shoot instead of their jerseys.
Top, from left, Millard North's Corey Young, Lincoln Southwest's Ian Dike, Millard North's Adam Nelson, Bellevue West's Silas Fluellen, Omaha Central's D.J. Jones (back row), Millard North's Jeff Tarpinian, Kearney's Tony Green, Lincoln Southwest's Ben Martin, Bellevue West's Jeff Martin, Lincoln Southwest's Ollie Sloup, Papillion-LaVista's Kyle Dooley and McCook's Josh Cherry.
Bottom, from left, Omaha Benson's Anthony Williams, Kearney's Joey Rousseau, Lincoln Southwest's Andy Cotton, Omaha Burke's Ricky Henry, Omaha South's Philip Barrientos, Creighton Prep's Mark Waring, Omaha Burke's Alex Henery, Millard West's Brandon Pete, Omaha Burke's Travis Liechti, Millard North's Paul Homer, Omaha North's Aaron Terry and Millard West's Matt Leaders.
