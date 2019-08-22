Iowa Western grabbed momentum by scoring 16 third-quarter points in less than two minutes as the second-ranked Reivers pulled away for a 36-14 season-opening win over Coffeyville (Kan.) on Thursday night at Titan Stadium.​

Tied 7-7, Brian Snead put Iowa Western in front for good as he raced 60 yards for a touchdown five minutes into the second half.

On the second play of the ensuing drive, Iowa Western's Fitzroy Gardner recovered a fumble at the Coffeyville 23-yard line. Two plays later, ZaQuandre White scored on a 7-yard run.

Less than a minute later, the Reivers recorded a safety on Coffeyville's punt attempt.

Iowa Western's defense controlled the second half, allowing 53 yards after halftime. Coffeyville led 254-170 in total yards in the first half.

Snead finished with 101 yards rushing and also caught a touchdown pass. Quarterback Cam Thomas went 18 of 34 for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Iowa Western returns to action Aug. 31 at Iowa Central.

