Defending NCAA Division II men's champion Northwest Missouri State is the favorite to win the MIAA again this season as the conference's coaches and media polls for basketball were announced Wednesday.
UNK, which went 10-18, was picked to finish 13th in the media poll and 14th in the coaches poll.
The Lopers were picked to finish sixth in both of the women's polls as they return most of their roster from last season's 15-14 team. Fort Hays State was the favorite in both women's polls.
Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.