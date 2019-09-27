Ryan Durdon

Ryan Durdon ran for two touchdowns in last Saturday's win against Hastings.

Concordia felt the sting of losing fourth-quarter leads two weeks in a row. The Bulldogs made sure they didn’t get bit again last Saturday in Hastings.

“That was the most complete game we’ve played in a while,” Concordia coach Patrick Daberkow said of his team’s 44-0 win over previously unbeaten Hastings. “We feel our program has been making progress for a while, and it was nice for the scoreboard to reflect that.”

Daberkow didn’t want his team paying attention to the scoreboard after failing to close out wins in the first two weeks. In the opener, Concordia took a 10-7 lead into the fourth quarter before Doane recovered its own punt inside Concordia’s 20-yard line after the ball hit a Bulldog. Doane scored with less than 10 minutes left en route to a 17-10 win.

The next week was more painful. Concordia led Buena Vista 24-0 at halftime and 24-7 with 14 minutes to play. But Buena Vista stormed back, taking a 27-24 lead with 37 seconds left. The Bulldogs drove to the Buena Vista 15 but missed a field goal on the game’s final play.

“We’re two plays away from being 3-0,” Daberkow said. “When you lose games like that, times are right for disunity. It’s a credit to our upperclassmen that it didn’t happen.”

There was no letting up last Saturday. Concordia built a 30-0 lead by halftime, and the offense tacked on two third-quarter touchdowns while the defense finished the shutout.

The linebacking corps leads the defense, starting with returning All-American Lane Napier, who has 30 tackles and two forced fumbles this season. Derek Tachovsky, a Wilber-Clatonia graduate, was last week’s GPAC defensive player of the week — he had seven tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery and his first career interception.

The Bulldogs held a 443-186 advantage in total offense and didn’t allow Hastings to reach the red zone all day. Senior Ryan Durdon, who has more than 2,200 career yards rushing, ran for two touchdowns, and Jake Kemp threw for 309 yards and two first-half touchdown passes to sophomore Cayden Beran.

Beran, who didn’t have any receptions last season, had 10 catches for 193 yards against Hastings. It was his second straight 100-yard receiving game.

“When he made his improvement was in the offseason. He’s really gotten better,” Dakerbow said.

On Saturday, Concordia will face a stout Briar Cliff defense that’s second in the NAIA in total defense (165 yards per game) and fourth in scoring defense (9.3). Briar Cliff (3-1) held Doane to 181 yards and returned an interception for a touchdown last Saturday in a 20-10 win.

Saturday's other midland's matchups

Hastings (2-1) at Doane (1-3), 1 p.m.: The oldest college football rivalry in Nebraska resumes Saturday. Doane leads the series 54-53-10. Hastings looks to bounce back from last week’s 44-0 loss to Concordia while Doane is averaging 9.3 points per game.

Missouri Baptist (0-4) at Midland (1-2), 1: Midland is coming off back-to-back losses to No. 8 Northwestern and No. 1 Morningside. Missouri Baptist has lost all its games by 10 points or less.

Colorado Mesa (1-2) at Chadron State (1-2), 1: Chadron looks to snap a two-game skid. The Eagles lost 37-30 last week when Fort Lewis returned three fumbles for TDs. Dalton Holst has thrown for 970 yards and nine touchdowns for Chadron.

Jamestown (0-4) at Northwestern (3-0), 1: Northwestern moved up to No. 8 in this week’s NAIA poll. Jamestown has held one lead all season — 3-0 last week before losing 41-16 to Dordt.

Dakota Wesleyan (1-3) at Dordt (2-2), 1: Dordt rushed for 468 yards in a win over Jamestown last week. Wesleyan has been outscored 99-7 the past two games.

Central Oklahoma (2-1) at Northwest Missouri State (3-0), 1:30: Elkhorn South grad Braden Wright threw for 289 yards last week, a career high for the second straight game. The Bearcat offense averages 49.7 points a game while the defense leads NCAA Division II in interceptions (nine).

Baker (2-2) at Peru State (0-4), 2: Peru is playing its third ranked opponent this month. Travis Reed leads the defense, averaging 10 tackles a game. Baker dropped to No. 22 in the NAIA poll after a 21-18 loss to William Penn last week.

Concordia-St. Paul (2-1) at Wayne State (1-2), 6: Wayne State led 13-0 last week before Augustana controlled the second half for a 26-13 win. Wayne QB Andy McCance leads the NSIC in total offense, averaging 320 yards per game. Concordia lost 29-3 to third-ranked Minnesota State last week.

Pittsburg State (3-0) at UNK (2-1), 7: Both teams prefer to move the ball on the ground. UNK is third in the Division II in rushing, averaging 300.7 yards per game. PSU, which runs a veer offense, averages 215. PSU, ranked 18th nationally, has won 11 straight in the series.

