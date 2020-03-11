As of Wednesday night, Nebraska's annual spring football game is still on, according to NU athletic director Bill Moos. The game is scheduled for April 18.
"Not canceled," Moos said via text to The World-Herald.
For the time being, the growing concerns over the spread of coronavirus — there are now 10 cases in Nebraska — hadn't claimed one of college football's best-attended spring showcases.
Michigan and Ohio State, on the other hand, have already canceled their games, scheduled for April 11 and April 18, respectively. UM's even is more of an open practice and doesn't attract the same fanfare as some spring games, but Ohio State had 61,102 for its 2019 spring game. No comparison to Nebraska's 85,000-plus fans, but still good for top three in nation.
What's more, UM and OSU — bitter rivals on the gridiron — have already announced they'll suspend their on and off-campus recruiting operations, as well, until April 21. That means no Junior Days, no official or unofficial visitors to campus and no off-campus evaluations, which the NCAA is set to allow starting April 15.
It's a big step to restrict such operations, given the sped-up nature of recruiting calendar and the new December signing period.
The Big Ten — which announced on Wednesday that all remaining winter and spring competitions would be limited to media and immediate family attendance — has not announced a moratorium on recruiting. As of Wednesday night, no other schools have joined the Buckeyes and Wolverines in either canceling their spring game or suspending recruiting operations.
In a text, Moos said the Big Ten plan to severely limit fans attending league sporting competitions was discussed among conference athletic directors on Wednesday and later presented to university chancellors and presidents. The Big Ten announced its decision Wednesday evening.
The enforcement of such an edict appears straightforward. There will be a pass list, families, media and other essential personnel can be at the events. Nebraska's final outdoor track meet at Ed Weir Stadium and the rest of Will Bolt's first season as NU's baseball coach will take place in empty stadiums.
Will Husker baseball fans be refunded their season tickets? Will some teams even show up? Will the Big Ten — or one of its member schools — suspend its athletic schedule like the NBA did on Wednesday night? The minute one league athlete tests positive for the virus — a possibility that seems close to slam dunk — what then?
For now, Nebraska's spring game is on. Not canceled. And it's more than one month away, so perhaps the pandemic — which prompted President Trump on Wednesday night to announce severe travel restrictions from Europe for 30 days — has quieted down by mid-April. Perhaps it hasn't.
Either way, Michigan and Ohio State have already made their decisions.
