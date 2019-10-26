PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Creighton forced overtime on a Yudai Tashiro goal with 5:11 left in regulation, but Providence scored late in the first overtime for a 3-2 win Saturday afternoon.

Providence had taken a 2-1 lead in the 81st minute. Less than five minutes later, Tashiro’s second goal of the day tied it again. Both of his goals came on free kicks, the second one from 19 yards out.

Creighton goalkeeper Paul Kruse made a pair of saves in the final minutes to extend the match, but Providence’s Paulo Lima delivered the game-winner with 2:26 left in the first overtime.

Providence controlled possession as it outshot CU 25-7 and had a 13-1 advantage in corner kicks. Kruse finished with six saves.

Creighton, which is in a three-way tie for fourth place in the Big East, returns home to face Butler on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Creighton (7-6-1, 3-4-0) 1 1 0—2

At Providence (10-5-0, 4-3-0) 1 1 1—3

Goals: CU, Tashiro 2; PU, Roman, Smith, Lima

Mavs take first league loss

Denver — UNO suffered its first Summit League loss of the season Saturday, falling 2-0 to Denver.

The Pioneers took the lead midway through the first half, getting a goal from Jacob Stensson in the 23rd minute. Josh Drack added an insurance goal on a penalty kick in the 69th minute.

It was the first loss for the Mavericks since Oct. 1, a 1-0 overtime setback to Missouri State. UNO followed that up with a pair of wins over Western Illinois and Purdue Fort Wayne before playing a scoreless draw with Eastern Illinois.

Denver had a 12-7 edge in shots, outshooting the Mavericks 10-3 in the second half. The Pioneers had a 9-3 advantage in shots on goal.

UNO, which remains in third place in the Summit standings, returns home to face Oral Roberts next Saturday at 1 p.m. in its final conference game.

UNO (3-6-3, 2-1-1) 0 0—0

At Denver (3-9-3, 1-2-1) 1 1—2

Goals: D, Stensson, Drack.

