CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Yudai Tashiro and Dominic Briggs scored first-half goals, while Paul Kruse had seven saves as Creighton held on for a 2-2 draw with No. 6 North Carolina on Friday.

Despite losing a 2-0 halftime lead and ceding a 16-7 advantage in shots, the Bluejays (0-0-1) took control early.

Tashiro scored off a free kick in the 18th minute, and Briggs scored in the 31st minute off a cross from Ziyad Fares.

Kruse made a save on Matthew Constant’s shot in the 93rd minute to preserve the draw.

The Jays travel to No. 4 Wake Forest on Sunday.

Creighton (0-0-1)............2 0 0 0—2

At North Carolina (0-0-1).....0 2 0 0—2

Goals: CU, Tashiro, Briggs. NC, Pineda, Rose.

Mavs can’t connect on penalty

BERKELEY, Calif. — Drake Callender saved Martin Veys’ penalty kick in the 78th minute to preserve a 1-0 California win in UNO’s season-opener on Friday.

Paolo Carrillo-Weisenburger scored in the 23rd minute for Cal (1-0-0).

UNO will play at No. 11 St. Mary’s at 2 p.m. Monday.

UNO (0-1-0)...........0 0—0

At California (1-0-0)....1 0—1

Goals: C, Carillo-Weisenburger.

