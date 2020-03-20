On a blacktop with no 3-point line at Vogel Park, the score is 10-9 in the soft light of an overcast sky. This is now the most high-stakes basketball game in the city of Omaha this week.
Jack Livingston, sweat dampening his black hair and Snoop Dogg t-shirt, collects the ball at the top of the key. Jack Finocchiaro, smaller than Livingston by a few pounds and inches, squares up in Under Armour workout clothes.
This blacktop comes with the same pickup rules that are invisibly etched into every outside court in America. Scores of 1s and 2s to 11. Teams are picked by forming a line and shooting a jumper. Make, you’re on this team. Miss, you’re on that. Call your own fouls. Here, you yell out a 3-pointer if you think it’s close. Make it and the committee of players will check your feet.
Livingston turns and starts his backdown on Finocchiaro. Finocchiaro’s teammates are no help, so the Bellevue University soccer player is left on his own. Livingston gives a shimmy and shake, tosses a shot with a soft clang of the backboard and … it’s good. The game ends 11-9.
Livingston’s two teammates walk over. They all tap elbows.
“Gotta be careful,” they say, taking a seat on a park bench to check phones.
In a different timeline, basketball takes over Omaha this weekend. The first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament were slated for play at the CHI Health Center.
Schools like Kansas would’ve brought thousands of fans to dine in Blackstone, spend money at the zoo and take over downtown hotels. Omaha was supposed to be shown on TV to millions, with shots of the skyline filling screens between timeouts.
Instead, with fear of the coronavirus and the mandate to keep gatherings to 10 people or fewer, basketball is scarce around town. The NCAA tournament was axed, which could cost the city millions. Gyms are closed. AAU tryouts canceled.
Basketball lives only in its most basic form — pickup at public parks.
“It’s depressing,” says Noah Jarosz, a junior at KU who graduated from Westside High School. “It’s gonna hurt Omaha badly. It’s a huge economic loss and now all the gyms are closed, so we don’t really have a choice but to play out here.”
Usually, the NCAA tournament doesn’t just signal the end of college basketball season, but it marks the beginning of outdoor sports, pickup included. With the sun out and snow melted, blacktops with janky lines and big, chunky rims are populated.
But that’s not the case this March. Games like the one Tuesday are hard to find.
Derrick and Tae Young had nothing to do Tuesday afternoon. The two 20-somethings were stuck in an apartment in northwest Omaha and noticed it was nice out, about 50 degrees, sunny, no wind. So they threw on sweatshirts and walked to the Emmanuel Fellowship Church, just south of Northwest High School.
They didn’t have a ball, but figured they’d find one at The Cages. There was always something happening there. Six hoops, three full courts, all surrounded by a large metal fence. On a summer afternoon, the place is packed with kids. You can hear the thumping of the ball, the rattles of the chain link fences.
All they found this week was a worn-down, nearly flat ball in the corner.
“I’m surprised man, I thought there’d be more people out there,” Derrick said. “But I understand it because like, if I’m playing basketball and you try to defend me and I get the coronavirus, I’m about to knock you out.”
Instead, they take turns shooting on a 7-foot rim, betting each other $1 per attempt. One of Tae's misses splashed in a puddle, but there’s nobody around to be sprayed by the water.
At Benson Park the same afternoon, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., just one hooper showed up to the courts. That was 12-year-old AJ.
“I’m a kid so I’m gonna think, ‘Oh yeah, we don’t got school,” said AJ, who didn’t want to give a last name. “But we still need the education.”
That day, AJ was supposed to get out of school at Morton Magnet Middle, then catch a ride with his mom to AAU tryouts. Instead, his mom drove him here. She walked the track while he dribbled between his legs and worked on free throws and fadeaway jumpers by himself.
“Sometimes I go to the YMCA, sometimes I come here,” AJ said.
But the YMCA was out of the question this week.
AJ isn't sure when AAU tryouts will happen. He’s pretty sure he’ll make the team, which he demonstrated by swishing a couple 12-footers in a row.
There are some spots open for those who need it, like Max Murrell, a Stanford recruit and Millard North senior trying to get ready for Division-I basketball next year. On a recent afternoon, Murrell and some buddies went to The Factory, an AAU team and basketball training company.
There’s a small court inside the nondescript business park just off Interstate-80. Murrell and seven others, including Bellevue West rivals Frankie Fidler and Jonathan Shanklin, are there to play a game of 4-on-4.
Days after Bellevue West beat Millard North in the state title game, Murrell got a little revenge. He shook a defender, then made a step-back 3-pointer to win a game to 11.
With school canceled, Murrell hasn’t left the house since returning home from that state title game last week. Neither has Shanklin, which is a bummer for a recent state champion.
“You wanna go back and flex,” Shanklin said with a smile, giving a small nod Murrell’s way.
But the spring of 2020 has diverged into the abnormal. It's anyone’s guess when the NBA will return, or when gyms and schools will re-open.
So pickup will have to sustain those hungry for sports.
Back at Vogel Park, this pickup game is one of the first times any of these nine college students have left home during spring break.
"My 21st birthday is next week, so we're kind of screwed," Mason Snover says.
Jarosz had a job at a restaurant, but now he's been taken off the schedule for the foreseeable future.
"Will probably just get really good at Call of Duty or something," he says.
Right then, news breaks.
“Kevin Durant has corona,” Snover calls out.
A smattering of “no way” follows.
“Yeah, just got that from Yahoo.”
The high school buddies talk about Durant and the virus as they put up a few more shots. Cars pass by and fill the nearby grocery store parking lot, the city coming to grips with a new normal.
Soon, a new game starts in the middle of the city, the guys trying to get some game in while they still can.
