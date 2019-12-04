IRVINE, Calif. - Will Pointon scored on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute to give the 15th-ranked Hastings men a 1-0 win over No. 5 William Carey in the NAIA quarterfinals on Wednesday night.
Jesus Parra made two saves for Hastings, which also upset fourth-ranked Westmont on Tuesday.
Hastings will face No. 2 Columbia (Mo.) in the semifinals Friday at 8:30 p.m.
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.