IRVINE, Calif. - Will Pointon scored on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute to give the 15th-ranked Hastings men a 1-0 win over No. 5 William Carey in the NAIA quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

Jesus Parra made two saves for Hastings, which also upset fourth-ranked Westmont on Tuesday.

Hastings will face No. 2 Columbia (Mo.) in the semifinals Friday at 8:30 p.m.

