To say it’s been an interesting week at Fonner Park probably would be a serious understatement.

Racing Monday through Wednesday. Record-breaking mutuel handles. National attention.

All with no fans in the grandstand.

The racetrack located in Grand Island did enough to continue thoroughbred racing next week, though Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak said Thursday that the situation could quickly change because of coronavirus concerns.

“We’re day to day," he said. “We’re hoping that we can keep pushing down the road, but a positive virus case in our county could change everything."

Fonner debuted a race card Monday that didn’t include spectators after shifting its race days from its traditional weekends. The result produced a track-record overall mutuel handle of $1.3 million, though only $28,000 was wagered locally.

The numbers went even higher Tuesday when the overall handle record fell again at $2.2 million, which included $31,000 on-track. The overall handle Wednesday was $1.6 million with an on-track total of $34,000.

While those figures sound tremendously encouraging, they also can be misleading. Fonner receives 3% of that overall handle from simulcasting revenues because it is split up several ways.

“We made enough this week to fund about 15 future races," Kotulak said. “I know when figures in the millions are being tossed around it sounds great, but we only get a sliver of that."

Much of that simulcast money was generated from wagers on special apps or at facilities across the nation — and even farther.

“We sent our (simulcast) signal to Australia," Kotulak said. “I’m not sure they even know where Fonner is."

It helped that Fonner was one of only two American racetracks running Monday and Tuesday. The other was Will Rogers Downs in Oklahoma.

That special presence drew attention to the Nebraska track as social media lit up with fans curious about the races and the facility.

“I was getting calls from people in New York," Kotulak said. “To get the kind of national attention we got was certainly eye-opening."

Fonner ceased operations March 16 because of COVID-19 concerns. But the Nebraska Racing Commission passed a motion last week that granted Fonner a two-week trial period of conducting races without spectators.

The only people watching the races on-track were racetrack personnel, trainers and a small number of fans who watched from their cars because of pandemic safety measures.

Kotulak said it was strange not having fans jamming the facility, though it’s something he has encountered before during his lengthy racing career.

“I called races at a track one day when there were three people in the grandstand," he said. “It was an owner, a trainer and the trainer’s wife."

He added that what really has hurt Fonner is the absence of big weekend crowds, and it’s more than just the loss of mutuel handle.

“Those are huge food and beverage days for us," he said. “Those revenues pay for the maintenance of our facility."

For now, Kotulak said the track will carry on the best it can. Entries already have been taken for two of next week’s racing days, and the third day will be drawn Friday.

“We’re getting by," he said. “The horsemen are delighted that we’re still racing, but it’s a really fluid situation, and like I said, we’re just taking it day to day."

