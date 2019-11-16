Waterloo, Iowa — Ryder Rolston scored 2:23 into overtime Saturday to give Waterloo a 4-3 win over Omaha and a sweep of its weekend series against the Lancers.

Omaha (5-8-2) trailed 3-1 in the third period before getting a pair of goals to tie the game. Logan Will scored in the 10th minute and Jackson Decker connected in the 13th minute to make it 3-3.

Ryan Lautenbach also scored for the Lancers and had an assist on Decker’s game-tying goal.

The Lancers pushed the Western Conference leading Black Hawks to overtime despite being outshot 40-24.

Omaha also lost to Waterloo 4-3 on Friday and has lost nine of its last 12 games.

The Lancers return to Omaha next weekend for a pair of games against Muskegon at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday.​

