Waterloo broke a scoreless tie with 7:04 remaining and went on to blank the Omaha Lancers 3-0 Saturday at Ralston Arena.

Griffin Ness scored the go-ahead goal, then Wyatt Schingoethe made it 2-0 12 seconds later. Ness tacked on an empty-net goal in the closing minutes. The Lancers outshot Waterloo 21-19 through the first two periods, but Waterloo held a 13-6 edge in the third.

Kyle McClellan made 29 saves for the Lancers, while Gabriel Carriere made 27 saves and got the shutout for the Black Hawks.

The Lancers, who have lost four straight, were shut out for the first time this season. Omaha also lost to Waterloo on Friday night.

The Lancers are off until Dec. 27 when they play at Sioux Falls. Omaha’s next home game is Jan. 5.

Waterloo (18-5-1-0)...0 0 3—3

At Omaha (9-9-5-0)....0 0 0—0

Third period: 1, W, Ness (Lamppa), 12:56. 2, W, Schingoethe (Waldron), 13:08. 3, W, Ness (Schingoethe, Reiners), 16:54, EN.

Shots on goal

Waterloo...12   7 13—32

Omaha.......9 12   6—27

Power plays: Waterloo 0-1, Omaha 0-2.

Penalties-minutes: Waterloo 3-6, Omaha 2-4.

Goalies: Waterloo, Gabriel Carriere (27 shots, 27 saves, 60:00). Omaha, Kyle McClellan (31 shots, 29 saves, 59:33).

Three stars: Ness (W), Carriere (W), Schingoethe (W).

A: 2,540.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.