How to play

Pricing: Before noon, $25/hour per bay; noon-5 p.m., $35/hour; 5 p.m.-close, $45/hour. Tuesdays only, rates are discounted 50%. A $5 one-time fee is charged for new players. Each bay accommodates up to six people.

Reservations: Recommended. Only 20% of bays will be open to walk-in traffic.

Menu: Chef-driven, with burgers, sandwiches, appetizers. Full bar menu with craft beers and premium cocktails.

Masks: Required for staff; strongly encouraged for guests.

TopGolf phone: 531-867-6165.