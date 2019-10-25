...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
The Union Omaha crest was unveiled during a block party in Benson earlier this month.
Union Omaha is holding an open tryout next month as it works to craft its inaugural roster before the USL League One team begins play at Werner Park in the spring.
All male soccer players ages 19 or older can register for the Nov. 9 tryout, which will be held at the Tranquility Soccer Complex, 4006 N. 120th St.
Matt Homonoff, chief operating officer of Union Omaha, said the tryouts will be a great opportunity to highlight Omaha’s talented young soccer players, though the team already is seeing interest from players across the nation.
“There’s certainly a concentration in the Midwest — more specifically the Omaha metro — but we’re getting registrations from literally all over the country,” Homonoff said.
To qualify for the tryout, applicants must have been born on or before Nov. 9, 2000. Registration is $95 per player, a cost that includes a numbered training top, on-site parking and evaluation by Union Omaha staff on outdoor turf and natural grass. Those interested must register online.
The team is accepting 150 applications for the event.
Earning a spot on Union Omaha’s roster won’t be easy: Homonoff said finding even one or two players from an open tryout would be "incredibly successful."
Players with previous professional experience are expected to make up nearly half of the team’s roster, Homonoff said. The other half — perhaps more than half — will be players with less experience.
Team organizers generally expect to see serious soccer players at the tryout who believe they have a legitimate shot at playing professional soccer, Homonoff said. However, he said he has attended enough open tryouts to know that all manner of people show up.
"The cream rises to the top really quickly," Homonoff said.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend the tryout, which is free to observers.
"We're incredibly excited to see what the community has to offer on the field," Homonoff said.
CEO Gary Green, left, takes a selfie with coach Jason Mims after the name and crest of Omaha's new professional soccer team was revealed. The team will be called Union Omaha and an owl will be featured on the team crest.
Curtis Taylor, center, buys Union Omaha merchandise at a block party where the team's name and crest were revealed. Taylor said of the pro soccer team, "It's just exciting to have a pro team here finally."
Curtis Taylor, center, shows off the scarf he bought at a block party where Omaha's new professional soccer team's name and crest were revealed. Taylor said of the pro soccer team, "It's just exciting to have a pro team here finally."
Jaxonn Haag, right, and Francisco Calleja, left, play with a soccer ball during a block party. At the block party, the name and crest of Omaha's new professional soccer team was revealed. The team will be named Union Omaha and the crest features and owl.
Union Omaha coach Jason Mims speaks during a block party. At the block party, the name and crest of Omaha's new professional soccer team was revealed. The name of the team is Union Omaha and the team's crest features an owl.
Matt Homonoff, left, chief operating officer of USL Omaha and Gary Green, CEO and managing partner of Alliance Omaha Soccer (USL Omaha), attend a block party. At the block party the name of Omaha's new professional soccer team and its crest were announced. The team's name is Union Omaha. And the crest features an owl.
The name of Omaha first professional soccer team was announced during a block party. The team's name is Union Omaha and the team crest features an owl.
