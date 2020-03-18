USL League One — home of Union Omaha soccer — announced it will delay the start of the season to May 10.

The league originally announced the start would be delayed until at least April 18, but will extend the delay to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance restricting public gatherings of 50 or more people.

"We want to thank League One fans across the country for your support during these extraordinary circumstances," USL League One said in a statement. "As always, your safety, health and wellness are our top priority."

For Union Omaha, the suspension will affect seven games (March 20 vs. UNO, March 27 at Fort Lauderdale CF, April 3 vs. Bellevue, April 18 at Forward Madison, April 25 vs. Orlando City B, May 3 at North Texas SC and May 9 at Greenville Triumph).

The league said it will continue to monitor the situation and participate in a national task force comprised of other professional sports leagues and organizations from around the country.

"We look forward to kicking off the new season with you soon," the league said.

