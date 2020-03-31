A note of optimism about where the rescheduled U.S. Swim Trials will be contested in 2021 was sent Tuesday to those who purchased tickets for the event that originally was set for 2020.

USA Swimming told ticketholders that it is “finalizing the selection of dates for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials — Swimming in Omaha in 2021 and will provide further information as soon as it is available.”

That message, which also was posted on the USA Swimming website Tuesday, is the biggest indication to date that the Trials indeed will be back in Omaha for the fourth consecutive time. That’s the outcome for which the primary stakeholders had always been aiming.

On Monday, that belief was buoyed when the International Olympic Committee rescheduled the 2020 Tokyo Games, originally set for July 24 through Aug. 9, to July 23 through Aug. 8, 2021, after the global coronavirus pandemic forced the first postponement of the Olympic Games.

Moving the Tokyo Games back almost exactly one year, and not trying to conduct the event in the spring, made keeping the Trials in Omaha a much more likely outcome.

The event calendar posted online by MECA, which manages the CHI Health Center, indicates that the required space to host the event would be available.

Both the arena and much of the convention center space need to be available one month prior to the Trials so the competition and warmup pools can be installed.

Now that the dates for the Olympic Games have been set, dates for the Trials can be set. If the event is moved back one year to mirror what the 2020 schedule would have been — June 21-28 — the 2021 dates would be June 20-27.

The 2021 College World Series is scheduled to be contested June 19-29 or 30. Those dates would produce a complete overlap of the Swim Trials with the CWS, which was canceled for the 2020 season.

It’s likely that one or both of the events will have to adjust their dates to ensure adequate hotel space is available. The Swim Trials already had hotels from Council Bluffs to western Sarpy County booked when the only dates the CWS and Trials would have overlapped this year were during the CWS championship series.

