UNK's young women's basketball team credits success to a 'year of experience'

Five of UNK’s top six scorers a year ago were freshmen. Now sophomores, like Brook Carlson, are contributing heavily again.

UNK has a young women’s basketball team. That hasn’t changed since last season.

What has changed is the Lopers are finding ways to win nearly every time they take the court.

“The year of experience helps,” said sophomore Brooke Carlson, an Elkhorn High graduate who also started as a freshman. “Just a year of playing the MIAA, knowing what it takes for you mentally and physically.”

The Lopers entered this season having won more than 16 games just once since 2009. This season, they’re 19-2 and in second place in the MIAA. On Saturday, they play at No. 10 Fort Hays State, a team UNK defeated last month.

Five of UNK’s top six scorers a year ago were freshmen. Now sophomores, they’re contributing heavily again.

“They have so much more experience now,” said UNK coach Carrie Eighmey, whose team was 15-14 last season. “We played several freshmen last year in moments where you normally wouldn’t play freshmen. Those players had opportunities to play in big games and big moments.”

That’s paying off as UNK starts three sophomores — Carlson, Maegan Holt and Klaire Kirsch — along with junior Kelsey Sanger and Haley Simental, a graduate transfer from the University of Denver.

The Lopers had only one senior last season, and Simental is the lone senior this season. She leads UNK in scoring and assists.

“She’s a great leader, she’s a great teammate,” Eighmey said. “She’s been a great fit and exactly what this team needed.”

The Lopers are balanced with good depth, which Eighmey said gives the team a lot of versatility. Simental averages 12.1 points, Holt 10.8 and Carlson 10.7 points and 5.9 rebounds. Five others average more than seven points a game.

“I think the best thing about this year is no one cares who gets the job done as long as we get it done as a team,” Eighmey said. “That’s something special when you have as much talent as we have.”

While the offense is balanced, the defense has been stingy. The Lopers allow 54.6 points per game as opponents are shooting 35.5% from the field and 25.2% on 3-pointers.

“We know when we travel to play we’re not always going to have the best shooting night,” Carlson said. “But we know we can always rely on our defense. In practice, that’s what we always do first, work on our defense.”

Carlson has been playing well on both ends of the floor recently.

The 6-foot-1 center recorded her second career double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds Thursday at Northwest Missouri, then two days later she had 16 points and seven rebounds as UNK persevered for a 60-57 win at Missouri Western.

“She has grown a ton in understanding what we want to accomplish. She’s a player that studies the game,” Eighmey said. “In college, there’s so much more that’s required of a post player. ... She’s expanded her ability to shoot from the perimeter. That makes her a lot harder to guard.”

In other Midlands notes:

» The Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-America football team was announced Monday, and a number of players with local ties were honored. Northwest Missouri defensive lineman Spencer Phillips, from Tabor, Iowa, was on the second team; the third team included Central Missouri quarterback Brook Bolles (Lincoln North Star) and receiver Shae Wyatt (Millard West); and honorable mention went to UNK offensive lineman Josh Stoltenberg (Creighton Prep) and a pair of Chadron standouts, QB Dalton Holst and receiver Tevon Wright.

» Concordia’s wrestling team improved to 7-0 in GPAC duals as it clinched at least a share of the league title for the fifth time in six years. The Bulldogs can win the title outright with a victory Thursday over Dakota Wesleyan.

» Central Community College’s men’s basketball team improved to 13-8 with a 91-78 win over Iowa Western on Saturday. Tre’vion Crawford (Omaha Bryan) scored 35 points, including seven 3s, and Roman Behrens (Omaha Central) had 13 assists.

» The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team is 20-2 and has won 12 straight entering Wednesday’s game at Iowa Western. Western Nebraska’s women’s squad (18-1) also has a long win streak at 16 games.

