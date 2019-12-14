DENVER — Alexis Cardoza and Stephanie Doak had 20 kills apiece to lead top-ranked Cal St. San Bernardino to a 25-22, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20 win over No. 2 UNK in the NCAA Division II volleyball championship match Saturday night.

After dropping the first set, UNK took the second by finishing with a 6-1 run. Sami Mauch had two kills during the run, and then MK Wolfe and Anna Squiers combined on a block on set point.

San Bernardino led nearly from start to finish in the third set, but UNK led 15-13 in the fourth. That’s when San Bernardino grabbed the momentum with a 7-1 run.

UNK pulled within two twice, including at 22-20 on a kill by Squiers. But San Bernardino (33-0) got kills on the next three points, including one by Doak on championship point.

UNK was led by Squiers’ 13 kills. Julianne Jackson, who had double-doubles in each of UNK’s last five matches, added 12 kills and 13 digs, while Wolfe had 10 kills. Maddie Squiers also had a double-double with 42 assists and 11 digs.

UNK, playing in the NCAA final for the first time since 2005, finishes at 38-1. Jackson is one of four seniors on UNK’s roster.

