Union Omaha's going to show up fashionably late to its own housewarming party. But the bash will still be epic.
That's the enthusiastic promise from those associated with the city's minor league soccer team, which was supposed to make its home debut at Werner Park later this month.
Club officials did not downplay the seriousness of the coronavirus-related uncertainty surrounding the state of their inaugural season. But they're also doing their best to cling to the same optimism that's been prevalent during months of buzz-filled buildup.
“It is very easy for people in my position to picture how exciting it’s going to be when we do have those live events again,” said Matt Homonoff, Union Omaha's chief operating officer.
But when, exactly, will that be?
The continued threat of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the United Soccer League to announce this week that it would extend a suspension of team training sessions until at least April 19. The USL League One season won’t begin before May 10, at the earliest.
Any extended hiatus could dampen the momentum Omaha’s club has gained ahead of its first year of existence.
More than 2,000 season tickets were purchased, and the expectation was that the April 25 home opener would be the first of several sellouts, according to Homonoff. Head coach Jay Mims said about 6,000 fans tuned in for an online broadcast of one of Union Omaha’s preseason matches — he heard a couple hundred gathered at a bar to watch as well.
The Owls beat Minnesota United in a closed-door friendly. The MLS squad did not have its full roster available, but still, considerable confidence was gained.
Yet now, about the only way Union Omaha can keep its budding fan base engaged is to post content on social media.
USL did launch its own video game tournament for its players, who can entertain fans and raise money for local charities by playing Rocket League. The e-sports event will be broadcast on ESPN Plus.
"It's disappointing, but there’s a lot of people going through the same things right now, a lot of businesses and organizations," Mims said.
What the former UNO men's soccer coach likes to think about is this: eventually, soccer will be back.
“I’m a glass half full guy,” he said. “Whenever it may be, I know the Omaha community is an awesome community, and they’re going to want to come out and see sports. They're going to come out and support all the local organizations. I think it will be even better than before.”
Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
Mims talks as if he's visualizing the soccer ball resting inside the center circle at this very moment — as if, he and his Union Omaha players are simply waiting for the start whistle.
Basically the entire team is here still, Mims said. The players are posted up in their midtown apartments and doing their best to stay in shape. They do have guaranteed contracts, which include lodging and some of their meals, according to Homonoff.
Mims said he’s tried to use the extra time to strengthen the bond within a brand new team. Their conversations don’t have to be consumed with soccer, certainly not in the way they would be if the season began on March 28 as originally planned.
“We’re trying to build a culture,” Mims said. “This has given us the opportunity to connect.
He’s eager to show off the progress they’ve made so far. But for now, he’ll just have to wait.
As of Friday, nothing’s been canceled. All 14 Union Omaha matches are still scheduled.
League officials have discussed adding more midweek games or extending the season into November. But it’s unlikely that USL teams would support a plan to return to action without fans in the stands.
