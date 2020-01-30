A professional soccer team will take on Omaha's new soccer team this April.

In it's inaugural season, Union Omaha is set to host the winner of the Des Moines Menace (USLL2) vs. Med City FC (NPSL) match in the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The match will be held at UNO's Caniglia Field on April 9 at 7 p.m.

“Union Omaha is proud to add our name to the century-old competition that determines our national champion here in the United States," Chief Operating Officer Matt Homonoff said in a press release. "We are incredibly excited to bring professional soccer to Caniglia field at UNO. We are looking forward to a special night with our fans at this historic college field.”

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open is the only major American team sports competition where amateurs can earn the chance to compete against professional clubs and players. The professional teams do not play until the second round.

