Union Omaha’s giving away the prime advertising real estate on the front of its inaugural soccer jerseys to two local healthcare companies.

The city’s new soccer franchise announced on Thursday that it’ll have two jersey sponsors for its debut season: Nebraska Medicine (white uniforms) and CHI Health (black uniforms).

But no financial terms are tied to the one-year apparel agreements, according to Union Omaha president Martie Cordaro.

“It’s an opportunity for us to say thank you, to their front-line workers, their nurses, their doctors, all their healthcare administrators — all the pain that they’re feeling,” Cordaro said. “It brings awareness to what they’re doing, in a fun way, in a sports way, in a soccer way.”

The announcement also doubled as the official reveal of the Union Omaha jerseys — which will carry the Nike logo and team crest on the front, logos for USL League One and the Blackstone District on the sleeves, and the US Soccer Federation’s #BendTheCurve hashtag etched in below the player numbers on the back.

The jerseys went on sale Thursday. Portions of the revenue generated — $10 per jersey — will be donated to COVID-19 relief funds.

The home team designates the jersey choice in USL match play, so it’s probable that the Owls would wear both black and white uniforms inside Werner Park.

Just when that’ll actually occur, though, is unclear.

Major League Soccer had initially set a target date of May 10 to restart its season, but it announced this week that matches are “extremely unlikely” to be resume by mid-May. USL has followed the lead of MLS throughout this shutdown.

Union Omaha was supposed to begin its first-ever season last month. Its first home game was scheduled for next weekend. So far, no games have been postponed but the schedule can’t begin until coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted.

“We’re a non-essential business right now,” Cordaro said. “But we are and will be essential in recovery, specifically here in America as it relates to getting back to what will be a new normal.”

Acknowledging the role local heathcare companies play is part of that process.

Cordaro said he and the Union Omaha ownership team met multiple times over the course of two weeks in March to extensively discuss its plans for the jerseys.

Soccer’s different than most other American sports in that it uses uniform space essentially as an advertising billboard. It’s the team’s most valuable asset from a sponsorship perspective, according to Union Omaha officials.

But as they discussed options, the seriousness of the spread of coronavirus began to grip the country. They decided to pivot. Nebraska Medicine and CHI Health were already team sponsors — but it was decided to extend the partnership in a special way.

“There’s no argument against how important (jersey sponsorship) is to the identity of soccer brands,” Union Omaha COO Matt Homonoff said. “We just needed to find the right partner. With this being a unique time, not just in our community’s history but the world’s history — that called for a unique solution to this.”

Homonoff said there are soccer teams across the country with dual sponsorship agreements, where different color uniforms are associated with different brands. But you can count them on one hand, he said.

It was determined that this could be a way to distinguish Union Omaha in its first year in USL League One, the country's third-tier soccer league.

“We want to be unique,” club CEO Gary Green said. “We just felt like we wanted to do something that could help create a good feeling around what’s happening, maybe turn a negative into a positive.”