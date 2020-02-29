Omaha's pro soccer team is beginning its inaugural season with a tour through the city's college circuit.

Union Omaha's first matches will be exhibitions at Creighton and UNO. The USL League One franchise, led by former Maverick coach Jay Mims, faces the Bluejays at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Morrison Stadium before facing his old club at 1 p.m. March 20 at Caniglia Field.

Both matches are free and open to the public.

“We are excited to showcase our club and players locally through two great universities,” Mims said in a press release. “It will be a great opportunity for fans to come out to watch and support local soccer.”

The Union opens the season March 27 at Fort Lauderdale CF. The home debut is April 25 at Werner Park against Orlando City B.

Photos: Union Omaha soccer team holds practice

