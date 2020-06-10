Union Omaha plans for limited capacity at Werner Park and reduced schedule while preparing for debut

“I believe we are significantly farther ahead (of other League One teams), in terms of us knowing what we can and cannot do inside our park,” Union Omaha COO Matt Homonoff said. “But choose your cliché. There’s no playbook for this. It’s unprecedented. There’s still so much that isn’t yet finalized.”
Professional soccer is coming to Omaha, maybe as soon as next month.
But club officials, prepping Werner Park for its first event since the coronavirus lockdown, are informing fans to expect alterations from the original gameday plan.
That includes a stadium capacity limit, a reshuffling of seating assignments and a reduced match schedule.
Expansion franchise Union Omaha, along with its 11 new peers in USL League One, will be aiming to be ready to play in time for the tentative season start date of July 18. But a lot of details still need to be worked out.
“We’re trying to figure it out as we go,” Union Omaha COO Matt Homonoff said.
It’s becoming more likely that the 14-game season ticket package (plus two potential mid-summer exhibition matches) will get whittled down to 10 home games, or fewer, according to Homonoff.
And to comply with state-mandated health and safety regulations, Union Omaha will only be permitted to allow in a maximum of 2,200 fans to watch a match (25% capacity). After social distancing recommendations are put in place — leaving every other row empty or vacating aisle seats — that total number likely will dip some, Homonoff said.
The club last week began reaching out to its 1,700 season ticket holders to gauge their level of commitment and comfort with the idea of sports restart. They do have the option to defer their payment to 2021 and vacate their seats for a year.
Union Omaha also still must present all of its safety protocols to the Sarpy County Board of Health, which has to approve the plan before the venue can host large-scale events.
The good news, according to Homonoff, is that staffers’ familiarity with the flexibility and capabilities of Werner Park will make these next few weeks a little easier to navigate.
“I believe we are significantly farther ahead (of other League One teams), in terms of us knowing what we can and cannot do inside our park,” Homonoff said. “But choose your cliché. There’s no playbook for this. It’s unprecedented. There’s still so much that isn’t yet finalized.”
Homonoff said Union Omaha will look to make a few roster additions before the season begins. Perhaps somewhere between two and four new signees.
The team still cannot hold full squad training sessions. But on Tuesday the USL announced that it's allowing 10-player workouts and weight room access.
1 of 16
Union Omaha coach Jason Mims watches his team practice at the Omaha Sports Complex.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.