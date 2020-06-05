Omaha Union, the city’s new soccer team, might get to make its Werner Park debut this summer after all.
USL League One announced Friday that a tentative start date for the 2020 season is July 18.
The coronavirus pandemic shut down the 12-team, third-division pro soccer league during its preseason in March. And Union Omaha missed out on hosting its first home game, originally scheduled for April 25.
But now, it’s go-time again.
“Union Omaha is thrilled at the prospect of hosting our inaugural season at Werner Park in 2020,” club COO Matt Homonoff said. “Our commitment to our fans and partners has never wavered, and we cannot wait to welcome everyone to the games. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to finalize the 2020 schedule.”
There’s plenty to be worked out still.
That schedule, which originally included 14 home games, will have to be altered. The league will need to adjust its broadcast plans. It’s possible local health guidelines could impact certain teams differently, depending on location. The USL Players Association has to approve each step as well.
It wasn’t until May 11 that players were allowed to resume training in groups of four or fewer. So there is presumably some on-the-field work that will be required before teams are ready for competition.
The league hopes to sort out many of those questions within the next few weeks.
On Thursday, the USL Championship (a second-division league) announced a tentative return-to-play date of July 11. Major League Soccer is also reportedly planning to resume play next month.
Union Omaha coach Jason Mims watches his team practice at the Omaha Sports Complex.
