Union Omaha announced the signing of two midfielders and a goalkeeper on Sunday.

The midfielders are Tyler David and John Scearce. David was a fourth round MLS SuperDraft pick in 2016 and made 55 USL Championship appearances in three seasons. Scearce played collegiately at Cornell and was All-Ivy League as a senior.

Union Omaha also added goalie Rashid Nuhu, who was selected in the third round of last year's MLS SuperDraft by the New York Red Bulls.

"We continue to add important pieces to the team as we learn more about our current group," Union Omaha coach Jay Mims said. "The trio includes great experience, leadership and athleticism while still integrating our core values."

The signings bring Union Omaha's roster number to 19. Union Omaha's inaugural season, with home games at Werner Park, will begin March 27.

