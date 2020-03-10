Union Omaha will host a scrimmage against Bellevue University at Werner Park on April 3 at 5 p.m.

Admission will be limited to season ticket holders, media and holders of the Búhos Beginner Pack.

Bellevue went 8-10-2 in the 2019 season.

"This will be a fun game,” Union Omaha coach Jay Mims said in a press release. “I know they will be a quality opponent as historically they have been a great soccer program with great tradition."

This will be Union Omaha's third exhibition match against a local college. It defeated Creighton on March 4 and will play UNO at Caniglia Field on March 20.

Union Omaha's inaugural season in USL League One kicks off March 27 at Fort Lauderdale CF. Its first home match will be April 25 at Werner Park against Orlando City B.

