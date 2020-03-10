Union Omaha will host a scrimmage against Bellevue University at Werner Park on April 3 at 5 p.m.
Admission will be limited to season ticket holders, media and holders of the Búhos Beginner Pack.
Bellevue went 8-10-2 in the 2019 season.
"This will be a fun game,” Union Omaha coach Jay Mims said in a press release. “I know they will be a quality opponent as historically they have been a great soccer program with great tradition."
This will be Union Omaha's third exhibition match against a local college. It defeated Creighton on March 4 and will play UNO at Caniglia Field on March 20.
Union Omaha's inaugural season in USL League One kicks off March 27 at Fort Lauderdale CF. Its first home match will be April 25 at Werner Park against Orlando City B.
Union Omaha coach Jason Mims watches his team practice at the Omaha Sports Complex.
Union Omaha coach Jason Mims watches his team practice.
Union Omaha coach Jason Mims watches his team practice.
Union Omaha Head Coach Jason Mims watches his team practice at the Omaha Sports Complex located at 14706 Giles Rd on Wednesday, February 05, 2020.
Union Omaha Equipment Manager Vicente Luis inflates soccer balls before practice.
Union Omaha's Ethan Vanacore-Decker waits for practice to start.
Union Omaha's Panzani Ferrety Sousa warms-up before practice.
Union Omaha's Christian Molina warms up before the start of practice.
The Union Omaha soccer team warms up before practice.
Union Omaha goalkeeper coach Daniel Galvis watches his team practice.
Union Omaha's Christian Molina kicks around the ball before practice.
Union Omaha's Panzani Ferrety Sousa kicks around the ball before practice.
Union Omaha's Austin Panchot kicks around the ball before practice.
Union Omaha's Elvir Ibisevic stretches before practice.
Union Omaha's Nathan Aune has bags of ice taped to him after morning practice.
Union Omaha coach Jason Mims, left, and goalkeeper coach Daniel Galvis watch practice.
Union Omaha coach Jason Mims watches his team practice at the Omaha Sports Complex.
Union Omaha coach Jason Mims watches his team practice.
Union Omaha coach Jason Mims watches his team practice.
Union Omaha Head Coach Jason Mims watches his team practice at the Omaha Sports Complex located at 14706 Giles Rd on Wednesday, February 05, 2020.
Union Omaha Equipment Manager Vicente Luis inflates soccer balls before practice.
Union Omaha's Ethan Vanacore-Decker waits for practice to start.
Union Omaha's Panzani Ferrety Sousa warms-up before practice.
Union Omaha's Christian Molina warms up before the start of practice.
The Union Omaha soccer team warms up before practice.
Union Omaha goalkeeper coach Daniel Galvis watches his team practice.
Union Omaha's Christian Molina kicks around the ball before practice.
Union Omaha's Panzani Ferrety Sousa kicks around the ball before practice.
Union Omaha's Austin Panchot kicks around the ball before practice.
Union Omaha's Elvir Ibisevic stretches before practice.
Union Omaha's Nathan Aune has bags of ice taped to him after morning practice.
Union Omaha coach Jason Mims, left, and goalkeeper coach Daniel Galvis watch practice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.