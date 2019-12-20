Union Omaha, which will play its inaugural season next year, announced its 28-game schedule on Friday.

The professional soccer team will play 14 games at Werner Park in a season that runs from March 27 through Oct. 4.

Union Omaha will play its opener against USL League One-Miami at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and makes its home debut April 25 against Orlando City B.

Five of Union Omaha's first six games are on the road. Most of its home games will be later in the summer, with four at Werner in August and three in September.

For ticket information, call 402-884-8040. Information about exhibition games and fan travel packages will be available at a later date.

Schedule

March 27: at League One-Miami.

April 18, at Forward Madison FC. 25, Orlando City B.

May 3: at North Texas SC. 9: at Greensville Triumph. 15: at New England II. 23: FC Tucson. 27: Tormenta FC.

June 6: at Chattanooga Red Wolves. 12: Richmond Kickers. 17: at FC Tucson. 21: at North Texas FC. 27: New England FC.

July 2: at Orlando City B. 11: at Forward Madison. 17: Richmond Kickers. 24: at Toronto FC II.

Aug. 1: New England FC. 8: at FC Tucson. 14: Forward Madison. 19: at Tormenta FC. 25: Toronto FC II. 29: North Texas SC.

Sept. 6: Chattanooga Red Wolves. 12: Greenville Triumph. 19: at Richmond Kickers. 23: League One-Miami.

Oct. 3: Orlando City B.

