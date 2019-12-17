Union Omaha announced its first home game and regular-season opener on Tuesday.
Omaha’s first professional men’s soccer team will host Orlando City B on April 25 at Werner Park.
Union Omaha, a USL League One squad, will play its regular-season opener at League One-Miami in Fort Lauderdale on March 27.
Open tryouts for Union Omaha on Nov. 9 drew more than 100 people.
If it's "Omaha" then why does it play in Sarpy County. What is "Omaha" about it?
And what league is this again?
