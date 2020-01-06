Union Omaha made three additions to its coaching staff Monday, including two with ties to UNO.

Assistant coach Joel DeLass, goalkeeper coach Daniel Galvis and equipment manager Vicente Luis will join head coach Jason Mims with the USL League One team when it begins play in March.

Galvis had been the goalkeeper coach for the Maverick men since 2013 and for the women last season. He also spent one season as a volunteer assistant coach at Creighton. Luis was team manager for the UNO men from 2016 to 2019 and has worked with several youth and high school teams around Omaha.

DeLass was an assistant coach with USL League One’s Lansing Ignite FC in 2019 and helped the team finish second in the league and reach the semifinals in the playoffs.

