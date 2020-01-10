Undefeated Omaha super middleweight Steven “So Cold” Nelson will make his ESPN debut against fellow unbeaten Cem Kilic Saturday in Atlantic City.
The fight is scheduled for 10 rounds for the vacant NABO title and will be the co-feature with a light heavyweight bout between Jesse Hart and Joe Smith Jr. The fights begin at 9 p.m.
Nelson (15-0, 12 KOs), trained by Terence “Bud” Crawford trainer Brian “BoMac” McIntyre, fought his first 14 bouts as a light heavyweight before moving to super middleweight. He won his debut at that weight Sept. 1 in Omaha.
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.