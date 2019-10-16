...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 9:00 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.7 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 26.8 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
John Shuster captained the United States to its first Olympic curling gold medal in 2018 after starting that journey in Omaha at the Trials.
Omaha has earned another repeat performance to host an Olympic Trials event.
USA Curling officials announced Wednesday that Omaha has been selected to host the 2022 U.S. Olympic Trials for Curling at UNO's Baxter Arena.
Curling is the second Olympic sport to have Omaha consecutively host an Olympic Trials competition. USA Swimming has had its past three Olympic Trials in Omaha, beginning in 2008. That streak grows to four next year when the 2020 Trials will take place at CHI Health Center from June 21-28.
The curling event will be conducted from Nov. 13-21, 2021, and will decide which teams represent the United States at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, China. Ticket information will be announced at a later date.
John Shuster’s journey to an Olympic gold medal at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, began at the 2017 Trials in Omaha. Team Shuster — which also included Matt Hamilton, Tyler George and John Landsteiner — became the first American team to win gold in curling.
Shuster said he’s pleased to see the trials return to a familiar venue.
“The return of trials to Omaha is exciting both for competitors and the great fans that come out to support curling,” Shuster said. “Between the 2018 Olympic Trials and the World Cup, curlers really enjoyed their time there. It’s a really good fit.
“Baxter Arena is a beautiful arena. It’s a great place for our ice makers to allow the top teams to do their best. I really think Omaha is becoming known as a sports town.”
Omaha Sports Commission president Josh Todd said getting another event to come back proves that the city is a premier destination for world class events.
“The relationships and trust we have built with USOPC national governing bodies such as USA Curling have been key to being selected as the host city for trials events,” Todd said. “The 2022 U.S. Olympic Trials for Curling provides Omaha another chance to demonstrate our amazing community support through sport development, sponsorships and ticket sales. We look forward to a great event.”
Mike Kemp, senior associate athletic director at UNO, joined Todd, Shuster and others at the press conference at Baxter Arena on Wednesday to welcome the event back to the city.
“UNO Athletics and Baxter Arena are extremely happy to partner with the Omaha Sports Commission and USA Curling to once again host this event,” Kemp said. “The success of the 2018 Olympic Trials for Curling was evident by the way that the Omaha fans supported the trials through their attendance, and the atmosphere that they created.”
Team Roth's Nina Roth reacts to her final throw in the eight end that Team Sinclair won during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Shuster's John Shuster yells instructions to his team as they take on Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Hamilton, right, and John Landsteiner, left, sweep ahead of the rock during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Chambers watches the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. Chambers is from Michigan, but now lives in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Team Sinclair's Monica Walker, Vicky Persinger and Jamie Sinclair watch Team Roth's Becca Hamilton, and Aileen Geving sweep in front of the rock during their team's final throw that end during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
John Shuster shoots the rock as Matt Hamilton, right, and John Landsteiner, left, sweep during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Shuster's John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton, right sweep ahead of the rock in a match against Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick and team Shuster compete, bottom, along with other curling teams during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Plys, left, and Korey Dropkin, right, sweep after Tom Howell, back, shot during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Roth's Nina Roth reacts to her final throw in the eight end that Team Sinclair won during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Sinclair's Monica Walker sweeps ahead of the stone in a match against Team Roth during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Roth's Aileen Geving, left, and Becca Hamilton keep eyes on Team Sinclair during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Shuster's John Shuster reacts to his final throw against Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. Team McCormick would win 5-3. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Heath McCormick yells instructions to his team as they take on Team Shuster during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Heath McCormick yells instructions to his team as they take on Team Shuster during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick and team Shuster compete, bottom, along with other curling teams during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Todd Birr with Team Birr guides his teammates as they sweep a stone toward the house during the second end of session three in the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials held at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Sunday, November 12, 2017. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jaxon Muzzey, 4, of Ravenna wears a new curling hat while watching the first session of the curling U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, November 11, 2017. REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Sinclair's Jamie Sinclair reacts to her final throw in the tenth end against Team Roth during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Plys, left, and Korey Dropkin, right, sweep after Tom Howell, back, shot during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Tom Howell, left, looks towards the house as he and Korey Dropkin sweep in a match against Team Shuster during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Roth's Tabitha Peterson yells now to her teammates as they sweep in a match against Team Sinclair during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Shuster's Matt Hamilton watches his throw as they compete with Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Roth's Aileen Geving, left, and Becca Hamilton watch Team Sinclair throw during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Sinclair's Jamie Sinclair yells instructions to her teammates in a match against Team Roth during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Tom Howell left, and Chris Plys, right, watch Korey Dropkin throw the rock during the the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Roth's Nina Roth, center, watches her throw as Becca Hamilton, left, and Aileen Geving, right, sweep in front in a match against Team Sinclair during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Sinclair's Vicky Persinger, left, and Monica Walker sweep the rock toward the house during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at Baxter Arena on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in Omaha, Nebraska. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Heath McCormick yells instructions to his team as they take on Team Shuster during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Shuster's Matt Hamilton, center, throws, while Tyler George, left, and John Landsteiner, right, get ready to sweep in a match against Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Heath McCormick reacts to his final throw that won the match against Team Shuster during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Shuster's Tyler George throws the rock while competing against Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Team Sinclair's Alex Carlson and Monica Walker sweep ahead of their rock in a match against Team Roth during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Roth's Nina Roth, center, watches her throw as Becca Hamilton, left, and Aileen Geving, right, sweep in front in a match against Team Sinclair during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Shuster's John Shuster yells instructions to his team as they take on Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Chris Plys, left, and Korey Dropkin sweep the rock to the house during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at Baxter Arena on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in Omaha, Nebraska. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Korey Dropkin throws the stone while competing against Team Shuster during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Tom Howell left, and Chris Plys, right, watch Korey Dropkin throw the rock during the the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Roth's Aileen Geving reacts to her throw in extra against Team Sinclair during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Korey Dropkin throws the rock in a match against Team Shuster during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Shuster's Tyler George watches his throw as John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton sweeps as they take on Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Roth's Nina Roth reacts to her final throw in the eight end that Team Sinclair won during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Shuster's John Shuster yells instructions to his team as they take on Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Birr's Tom O'Connor, left, and Todd Birr, celebrate a point during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Birr's John Benton yells instructions to his teammates during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cory Christensen of team Christensen shoots the rock during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Shuster's John Shuster waits for Team McCormick to throw during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Hamilton, right, and John Landsteiner, left, sweep ahead of the rock during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Chambers watches the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. Chambers is from Michigan, but now lives in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Team Sinclair's Monica Walker, Vicky Persinger and Jamie Sinclair watch Team Roth's Becca Hamilton, and Aileen Geving sweep in front of the rock during their team's final throw that end during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Plys, right, and Tom Howell, left, of team McCormick compete during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
John Shuster shoots the rock as Matt Hamilton, right, and John Landsteiner, left, sweep during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Shuster's John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton, right sweep ahead of the rock in a match against Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick and team Shuster compete, bottom, along with other curling teams during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Plys, left, and Korey Dropkin, right, sweep after Tom Howell, back, shot during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Roth's Nina Roth reacts to her final throw in the eight end that Team Sinclair won during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Section of the crowd cheers for Team Sinclair as they take on Team Roth during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Sinclair's Monica Walker sweeps ahead of the stone in a match against Team Roth during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Sinclair's Alex Carlson watches her throw during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Roth's Aileen Geving, left, and Becca Hamilton keep eyes on Team Sinclair during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Shuster's John Shuster reacts to his final throw against Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. Team McCormick would win 5-3. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Heath McCormick of Team McCormick shoots the rock during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at Baxter Arena on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in Omaha, Nebraska. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Heath McCormick yells instructions to his team as they take on Team Shuster during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Roth's Aileen Geving watches her throw in extra against Team Sinclair during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Heath McCormick yells instructions to his team as they take on Team Shuster during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick and team Shuster compete, bottom, along with other curling teams during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Todd Birr with Team Birr guides his teammates as they sweep a stone toward the house during the second end of session three in the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials held at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Sunday, November 12, 2017. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Teams compete during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at Baxter Arena on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in Omaha, Nebraska. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jaxon Muzzey, 4, of Ravenna wears a new curling hat while watching the first session of the curling U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, November 11, 2017. REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Sinclair's Jamie Sinclair throws in a match against Team Roth during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Sinclair's Jamie Sinclair reacts to her final throw in the tenth end against Team Roth during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Plys, left, and Korey Dropkin, right, sweep after Tom Howell, back, shot during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Chris Plys throws the rock as they take on Team Shuster during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Tom Howell, left, looks towards the house as he and Korey Dropkin sweep in a match against Team Shuster during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Roth's Tabitha Peterson yells now to her teammates as they sweep in a match against Team Sinclair during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Tom Howell, left, and Korey Dropkin sweep during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Shuster's Matt Hamilton watches his throw as they compete with Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Curlers compete during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Roth's Aileen Geving, left, and Becca Hamilton watch Team Sinclair throw during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Sinclair's Jamie Sinclair yells instructions to her teammates in a match against Team Roth during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Roth sweeps ahead of the stone in a match against Team Sinclair during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Heath McCormick watches his throw during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Tom Howell left, and Chris Plys, right, watch Korey Dropkin throw the rock during the the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Roth's Nina Roth, center, watches her throw as Becca Hamilton, left, and Aileen Geving, right, sweep in front in a match against Team Sinclair during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Sinclair's Vicky Persinger, left, and Monica Walker sweep the rock toward the house during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at Baxter Arena on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in Omaha, Nebraska. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tyler George of team Shuster watches after shooting the rock during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Christensen's Taylor Anderson reacts to a throw during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Heath McCormick yells instructions to his team as they take on Team Shuster during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
John Landsteiner of team Shuster shoots the rock during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Shuster's Matt Hamilton, center, throws, while Tyler George, left, and John Landsteiner, right, get ready to sweep in a match against Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The rock travels down the ice during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Heath McCormick reacts to his final throw that won the match against Team Shuster during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Shuster's Tyler George throws the rock while competing against Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Team Sinclair's Alex Carlson and Monica Walker sweep ahead of their rock in a match against Team Roth during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Roth's Nina Roth, center, watches her throw as Becca Hamilton, left, and Aileen Geving, right, sweep in front in a match against Team Sinclair during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Shuster's John Shuster yells instructions to his team as they take on Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Chris Plys, left, and Korey Dropkin sweep the rock to the house during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at Baxter Arena on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in Omaha, Nebraska. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Sinclair's Jamie Sinclair throws in a match against Team Roth during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Korey Dropkin throws the stone while competing against Team Shuster during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Alex Carlson of team Sinclair shoots the rock during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Korey Dropkin of Team McCormick throws the rock towards the house during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Alex Carlson of team Sinclair shoots the rock during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Tom Howell left, and Chris Plys, right, watch Korey Dropkin throw the rock during the the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Sinclair's Alex Carlson watches her throw during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Roth's Aileen Geving reacts to her throw in extra against Team Sinclair during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Christensen's Sarah Anderson watches her throw during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Birr's John Benton yells instructions to his teammates during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Roth's Becca Hamilton throws the rock in a match against Team Sinclair during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Korey Dropkin throws the rock in a match against Team Shuster during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD