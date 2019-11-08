Record-setting performances often happen when that achievement is not a goal.

Ticket sales for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials have reached another milestone sooner than expected with the announcement that single-day tickets are available for purchase beginning today at 10 a.m.

In November 2015, USA Swimming and the Omaha Sports Commission announced that four-day packages for the 2016 Trials were about to go on sale. For the 2020 Trials at Omaha’s CHI Health Center — the fourth consecutive Trials in Omaha — that announcement came in August.

Those four-day packages were quickly gobbled up, and now approximately 1,500 seats are available for any of the eight days of the June 21-28 event. Single-day tickets include the morning preliminary competition and evening finals for that specific day.

The lone exception to that is the last day, when there is only a finals session. That’s also the session where the entire Olympic team will be introduced.

Ticket prices are $95 for gold ticket sections, $80 for the silver section seats and $65 for the bronze-level seats. Single-day tickets may be purchased through any Ticketmaster outlet nationwide or online here.

Mike Unger, chief operating officer of USA Swimming, said he wouldn’t be surprised if the event is sold out before the end of 2019. That would be another record performance as single-day tickets for the 2016 Trials weren’t available until early that year.

“The demand for Olympic Trials tickets has been strong since day one, and it’s possible tickets for all eight days of competition could be sold by the end of the year,” Unger said. “The 2020 Trials is shaping up to be our most successful ever.”

OSC President Josh Todd said single-day tickets would make nice gifts for the approaching holiday season.

“Single-day tickets make a great holiday gift,” Todd said. “You get tickets for the morning preliminaries and evening finals. While at the CHI Health Center you can enjoy the exhibits, games and merchandise on display in the Aqua Zone.”

