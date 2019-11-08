Record-setting performances often happen when that achievement is not a goal.
Ticket sales for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials have reached another milestone sooner than expected with the announcement that single-day tickets are available for purchase beginning today Friday.
In November 2015, USA Swimming and the Omaha Sports Commission announced that four-day packages for the 2016 Trials were about to go on sale. For the 2020 Trials at Omaha’s CHI Health Center — the fourth consecutive Trials in Omaha — that announcement came in August.
Those four-day packages were quickly gobbled up, and now approximately 1,500 seats are available for any of the eight days of the June 21-28 event. Single-day tickets include the morning preliminary competition and evening finals for that specific day.
The lone exception to that is the last day, when there is only a finals session. That’s also the session where the entire Olympic team will be introduced.
Ticket prices are $95 for gold ticket sections, $80 for the silver section seats and $65 for the bronze-level seats. Single-day tickets may be purchased through any Ticketmaster outlet nationwide or online here.
Mike Unger, chief operating officer of USA Swimming, said he wouldn’t be surprised if the event is sold out before the end of 2019. That would be another record performance as single-day tickets for the 2016 Trials weren’t available until early that year.
“The demand for Olympic Trials tickets has been strong since day one, and it’s possible tickets for all eight days of competition could be sold by the end of the year,” Unger said. “The 2020 Trials is shaping up to be our most successful ever.”
OSC President Josh Todd said single-day tickets would make nice gifts for the approaching holiday season.
“Single-day tickets make a great holiday gift,” Todd said. “You get tickets for the morning preliminaries and evening finals. While at the CHI Health Center you can enjoy the exhibits, games and merchandise on display in the Aqua Zone.”
1 of 13
Garth Brooks performed six shows in four days in 2015 at the CenturyLink Center. The shows sold a total of 101,863 tickets, and saw about 17,000 fans at each, according to Pollstar.
Omaha hosted Sweet 16 and Elite games during March Madness in 2018. Over two days of tournament action, the arena saw 34,978 hoops fans. The NCAA tournament has been in Omaha for first- and second-round games in 2008, 2012 and 2015.
Omaha was a stop on George Strait's 2014 farewell tour. A record 17,486 fans filled the arena. The previous record — 17,206 — also was set by Strait. Eric Church opened the concert and later joined Strait on stage.
Terence "Bud" Crawford, left, scored a ninth-round technical knockout victory over Yuriorkis Gamboa in June 2014. The bout was Crawford's first time fighting as the champion, and it was the first world-title bout in Omaha in 42 years. It drew 10,943 fans.
Husker volleyball teams have celebrated becoming national champions twice at the CenturyLink Center. The first time was in 2006 against Stanford. There were 17,013 fans in the arena. The second was in 2015 against Texas. It happened before a crowd of 17,561.
Each spring, Berkshire Hathaway shareholders flock to Omaha to hear from Warren Buffett and other Berkshire leaders at the company's annual meeting at the CenturyLink Center. A record 42,000 people attended in 2015.
It was a packed house for Creighton's Doug McDermott on senior night. The March 2014 game against Providence drew 18,868 attendees. Oh, and the Jays won 88-73, with McDermott scoring a career-high 45 points.
Omaha has hosted the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials three times — in 2008, 2012 and 2016. The last year, the trials brought crowds of more than 14,000 to six out of eight night sessions. Swimmers will flock to the arena-turned-pool again for the 2020 trials.
Sir Paul McCartney gave quite a show — delighting fans with old songs and new — back in July 2017. More than 15,000 showed up to hear the former Beatle. And they came clad in Beatles T-shirts, Union Jack flags and some Sgt. Pepper-style military uniforms.
Doug McDermott and Kyle Korver, former Creighton basketball players, were both on the CenturyLink court in October 2016 for an NBA exhibition game. The game between the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks played out in front of a sold-out crowd.
Photos: 13 unforgettable events at the CHI Health Center through the years
The CenturyLink Center has hosted big names in swimming, music and basketball. It's even hosted some famous horses. Here's a look back at some of the most memorable events to take place at the downtown arena.
1 of 13
Garth Brooks performed six shows in four days in 2015 at the CenturyLink Center. The shows sold a total of 101,863 tickets, and saw about 17,000 fans at each, according to Pollstar.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha hosted Sweet 16 and Elite games during March Madness in 2018. Over two days of tournament action, the arena saw 34,978 hoops fans. The NCAA tournament has been in Omaha for first- and second-round games in 2008, 2012 and 2015.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
In 2013, the arena hosted the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Total attendance for the week-long event was 90,760.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha was a stop on George Strait's 2014 farewell tour. A record 17,486 fans filled the arena. The previous record — 17,206 — also was set by Strait. Eric Church opened the concert and later joined Strait on stage.
BRYNN ANDERSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terence "Bud" Crawford, left, scored a ninth-round technical knockout victory over Yuriorkis Gamboa in June 2014. The bout was Crawford's first time fighting as the champion, and it was the first world-title bout in Omaha in 42 years. It drew 10,943 fans.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker volleyball teams have celebrated becoming national champions twice at the CenturyLink Center. The first time was in 2006 against Stanford. There were 17,013 fans in the arena. The second was in 2015 against Texas. It happened before a crowd of 17,561.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Each spring, Berkshire Hathaway shareholders flock to Omaha to hear from Warren Buffett and other Berkshire leaders at the company's annual meeting at the CenturyLink Center. A record 42,000 people attended in 2015.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
It was a packed house for Creighton's Doug McDermott on senior night. The March 2014 game against Providence drew 18,868 attendees. Oh, and the Jays won 88-73, with McDermott scoring a career-high 45 points.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band delivered a three-hour performance at the CenturyLink Center in 2012. Springsteen kept the audience of 12,000 enthralled with hits like "Born to Run."
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha has hosted the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials three times — in 2008, 2012 and 2016. The last year, the trials brought crowds of more than 14,000 to six out of eight night sessions. Swimmers will flock to the arena-turned-pool again for the 2020 trials.
REBECCA S. GRATZ
Sir Paul McCartney gave quite a show — delighting fans with old songs and new — back in July 2017. More than 15,000 showed up to hear the former Beatle. And they came clad in Beatles T-shirts, Union Jack flags and some Sgt. Pepper-style military uniforms.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Among the athletes to visit the downtown arena: horses. In 2017, the arena hosted the FEI World Cup, an international equestrian competition. The jumping finals drew a crowd of 7,860.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Doug McDermott and Kyle Korver, former Creighton basketball players, were both on the CenturyLink court in October 2016 for an NBA exhibition game. The game between the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks played out in front of a sold-out crowd.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.