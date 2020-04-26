The plus-fours and knickers gang is coming to town.

Still on a depleted schedule of national events for Omaha in 2020 is the U.S. Hickory Open golf tournament. The Society of Hickory Golfers is bringing its national championship to Happy Hollow Club in early October.

“This is the 13th annual U.S. Hickory Open and this is the first time it’s being held in the Midwest,’’ said Kevin Cawley, tournament director. “I’d have to say Nebraska, Omaha and Happy Hollow have to be thrilled to have such a prestigious tournament come here.”

A field of 104, including a women’s division, will be playing Oct. 5-6 with their pre-1935 equipment or approved replica clubs. There’s a waiting list of more than 100, Cawley said.

About 30 players will be from the Nebraska Hickory Golf Association. Those are expected to include Nebraska golf hall of famer Susan Marchese, former state, city and World-Herald Publinks champion Jay Muller and three-time Publinks winner Randy Jensen. Omaha native Gary Wiren, a PGA of America hall of famer, will be in the super seniors division.

In conjunction with the U.S. Hickory Open will be the expansion of the Nebraska association’s hall of fame — Cawley said it’s the only one for the sport — to include international players. To be honored at an Oct. 3 kickoff banquet to the tournament will be Joe B. Lauber from Switzerland; David Hamilton from St. Andrews, Scotland; and Jorgen Linse and Pehr Thermaenius from Sweden. Two-time U.S. Hickory Open champion Mike Stevens completes the induction class.

Jensen first stoked interest locally in hickory golf. He owned Classic Golf in midtown Omaha for 25 years and won eight national hickory championships and seven Golf Collectors Society world championships.

Jensen said Cawley, a radiologist, has picked up the cause and been the driving force pushing Omaha into the forefront of hickory golf. Cawley’s efforts started the Nebraska Hickory Golf Association. Happy Hollow’s hickory club championship and an interclub championship with hickory golfers from Champions Run are believed to be the first of their kind in the nation.

The Society of Hickory Golfers board includes Omaha orthopedic surgeon Dave Brown and former Omaha high school teacher Rob Ahlschwede. The latter is the head of the group’s equipment committee.

Cawley said that a couple of years ago, Ahlschwede, retired Ralston teacher and coach Duane Baylor and Iowan Bill Reed were on the society’s board and persuaded it to take the tournament to the Midwest, specifically Omaha.

The organizers are hopeful the tournament can be played this year. Only one player has withdrawn since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Cawley said the reason was that golfer’s daughter had to move her wedding to that weekend.

“I’m still a little concerned about the COVID virus and whether or not we’re actually going be able to have this. My hopes are that we will have this tournament,’’ Cawley said. “But I’ll make a decision July 1 as to whether or not we’ll have it or if we don’t have it this year, in 2022. We’ve been assured we can host it again at that time.”

