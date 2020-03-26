A pair of Peru State basketball players earned honorable mention on the NAIA Division I All-America teams, which were announced Thursday.
Sophomore guard Alyssa Marsh-Contreras was selected for the women's team. The Omaha South graduate averaged 17.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and made 69 3-pointers.
On the men's side, guard Henry Tanksley earned honorable mention. The junior from Lincoln Paekview averaged 17.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and hit 62 3s while shooting 41.3% from behind the arc.
It's the fifth season in a row that a Peru State men's player has been an All-America selection.
