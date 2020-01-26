KEARNEY — Tri-City scored three goals in the first period en route to a 5-2 win over Omaha on Sunday afternoon.

Five players scored for the Storm (19-14-3-2), and goalie Todd Scott had 28 saves.

The Lancers (16-12-6-1) dropped their fourth in five games and missed an opportunity to move ahead of Fargo into third place in the Western Conference.

The Lancers trailed 4-1 entering the third, when Jack Randl scored his seventh goal of the season just over a minute into period.

But the Storm put sealed the win on Jack Lagerstrom’s empty-netter with 2:40 left.

Brian Silver also scored for Omaha.

The Lancers will travel to Sioux City on Saturday.

Omaha (16-12-6-1)........0  1 1—2

At Tri-City (19-14-3-2)...3  1 ​1—5

First period: 1, TC, Eckerle (Capone, Miller), 3:20. 2, TC, Mazur (Miller), 5:16 (sh). 3, TC. Colby Ambrosio (Knies), 18:35.

Second period: 4, O, Silver (Will, Mitton), 11:30. 5, TC, Portz (Knies, Dybicz), 12:04.

Third period: 6, Randl (unassisted), 1:03. 7, TC, Lagerstrom (unassisted), 17:20 (en).

Shots on goal

Tri-City.......11  10  9—30

Omaha.......18    9  5—32

Power plays: Omaha 0-4, Tri-City 0-4.

Penalties-minutes: Omaha 4-8, Tri-City 4-8.

Goalies: Omaha, Jakub Dobes (31 shots, 27 saves), 60:00. Tri-City, Todd Scott (30 shots, 28 saves), 60:00.

Three stars: Knies (TC), Ambrosio (TC), Lagerstrom (TC).

A: 1,956.​

