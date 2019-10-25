Tri-City scored a pair of power-play goals to break a tie and and carry the Storm to a 3-2 win over Omaha at Ralston Arena on Friday night.

The Lancers (3-5-1-0) took a 1-0 lead on Alexander Campbell’s fifth goal of the season 35 seconds into the second period.

But Omaha struggled to stay out of the box, matching a season high with seven penalties, including four in the second period. The Storm (3-5-1-1) took advantage and handed the Lancers their fifth loss in their last six games.

Nick Capone scored on a power play with 3:06 left in the second period to put Tri-City ahead 2-1. Felix Carenfelt added another goal on the man advantage just under five minutes into the third.

Kyle McClellan had 29 saves for the Lancers, who were outshot 32-26.

Jackson Decker pulled the Lancers within 3-2 when he scored with 12:44 remaining, but the Lancers were unable to beat Tri-City goalie Daniel Allin the rest of the way. Allin finished with 24 saves.

Omaha will host Tri-City again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

Tri-City (3-5-1-1)..............0 2 1—3

At Omaha (3-5-1-0)...........0 1 1—2

First period: No scoring.

Second period: 1, O, Campbell (Randl), 0:35. 2, TC, Burnside (Donato, Carenfelt), 2:26. 3, TC, Capone (Portz, Molenaar), 16:54 (pp).

Third period: 3, TC, Carenfelt (Kulbis-Marino, Knies), 4:54 (pp). 4, O, Decker (Richartz), 7:16.

Shots on goal

Tri-City.........11 10 11—32

Omaha.........4 15     7—26

Power plays: Tri-City 2-7, Omaha 0-3.

Penalties-minutes: Tri-City 3-6, Omaha 7-14.

Goalies: Tri-City, Allin (26 shots, 24 goals, 60:00). Omaha, Kyle McLellan (32 shots, 29 saves, 57:26).

Three stars: Carenfelt (TC), Burnside (TC), Capone (TC).

A: 3,129.​

