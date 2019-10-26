Cole McWard scored in the fifth minute of overtime Saturday to give Tri-City a 3-2 USHL win over Omaha.

It was the Lancers’ second straight 3-2 loss to the Storm, who also won Friday. Omaha has lost six of its past seven games.

Daniel Hilsendager scored in the 12th minute of the first period to give Omaha a 1-0 lead.

Tri-City answered with a pair of goals early in the second period. Colby Ambrosio scored in the seventh minute and Ian Murphy connected less than a minute later to give the Storm a 2-1 lead.

Omaha’s Cameron Berg scored in the 13th minute of the second to tie the game, which went to overtime after a scoreless third period.

Omaha will head to Dubuque on Friday for a 7:05 p.m. game.

TRI-CITY 3, OMAHA 2, OT

Tri City (4-5-1-1) 0 2 0 1—3

at Omaha (3-5-2-0) 1 1 0 0—1

First period: 1, O, Hilsendager (Campbell, Pitlick), 11:52.

Second period: 2, TC, Ambrosio (Portz), 6:52, PP. 3, TC, Murphy (Eckerle, Berg), 7:40. 4, O, Berg (Lautenbach, Opilka), 12:27.

Overtime: 5, TC, McWard (Molenaar), 4:20.

Shots on goal

Tri-City 8 7 4 2—21

Omaha 6 11 5 3—25

Power plays: Cedar Rapids 1-4, Omaha 0-3.

Penalties-minutes: Tri-City 5-18, Omaha 8-35.

Goalies: Tri-City, Daniel Allin (25 shots, 23 saves, 64:20) Omaha, Jakub Dobes (21 shots, 18 saves, 64:20).

Three stars: McWard (TC), Murphy (TC), Ambrosio (TC).

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.