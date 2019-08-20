Though his knowledge of horse racing was somewhat limited at first, Tom Patterson proved to be an important member of the Nebraska Racing Commission.

Patterson, a commissioner the past four years, died Friday after a 15-month battle with cancer. He was 54.

A native of Cambridge, Nebraska, he graduated from Cambridge High School in 1983. He later graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan and the University of Nebraska College of Law.

Patterson was elected Furnas County attorney and served in that position the past 25 years. He also was the Cambridge city attorney.

Armed with that strong legal background, Patterson was an at-large appointment to the racing commission. That appointment begins with a nomination by the governor and ends with the approval of the legislature.

“Tom had a thirst for learning everything about the horse racing industry,” commission chairman Dennis Lee said. “He really studied and became very knowledgeable.”

Despite battling colorectal cancer, Patterson continued to take part in commission meetings.

“He brought a keen and important perspective to the position,” Lee said. “He made a difference in his time on the commission.”

Patterson’s death leaves four commissioners. Lee said his replacement will go through the same nomination and legislative approval process that Patterson went through.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy, four children and two grandchildren.

Services will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cambridge.

Memorials may be sent to the Cambridge Senior Center, McCook Community Hospital Hospice or the Cambridge Trap Shooting Club.

