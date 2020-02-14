Fargo, N.D. — The Omaha Lancers scored three goals in the first period Friday in a 4-1 USHL win over the Fargo Force.

Jack Jensen scored twice for the Lancers, getting his first goal midway through the first period to give Omaha a 1-0 lead. He added another score 15:52 into the second period to put the Lancers ahead 4-0.

Logan Will and Alexander Campbell also scored for Omaha in the opening period and Nash Nienhuis had two assists.

The Lancers (21-12-6-1) have won five straight and are in second place in the USHL’s Western Conference with 49 points. They trail first-place Waterloo by nine points.

Omaha will play at Fargo again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

Omaha (21-12-6-1)......3  1  0—4

At Fargo (20-14-3-2)...0  0  1—1

First period: 1, O, Jensen (Nienhuis, Randl), 10:20. 2, O, Will (Hilsendager, Mitton), 12:53. 3, O, Campbell (Nienhuis, Mitton), 17:06.

Second period: 4, O, Jensen (Basgall), 15:52.

Third period: 5, F, Grounds (Robilotti, Breen), 15:49.

Shots on goal

Omaha.....11  11  12—34

Fargo.......10  12    8—30

Power plays: Omaha 0-2, Fargo 0-3.

Penalties-minutes: Omaha 7-25, Fargo 6-23.

Goalies: Omaha, Kyle McClellan (30 shots, 29 saves, 60:00). Fargo, Brennan Boynton (11 shots, 8 saves, 20:00), Cole Brady (23 shots, 22 saves, 38:45).

Three stars: Jensen (O), Grounds (F), Mitton (O).

A: 4,570.

