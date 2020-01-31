The punishment was two extra classes. Basketball Theory and Football Officiating.
Kent Payne’s friends can laugh telling the story because they were there on that day nearly 40 years ago. After an early semester of college that wasn’t exactly focused on school, a group of Nebraska Wesleyan basketball players were in the office of their coach, Jerry Schmutte. Apparently, he told them, they needed something to do with their extra time.
But the football course, taught by then-Wesleyan coach Harold Chaffee, caught the attention of Payne. Now the Nebraska native is about to serve as a referee in the Super Bowl for the third time in his 16-year NFL career.
“We always joke that he was the one that paid attention,” said Paul Baker, a Lincoln East grad who also took the class.
“Kent just ate it up,” added Randy Larsen, another former teammate and longtime friend.
The group of Wesleyan players eventually spread across the country but stayed tight. So much so that many this week were willing and able to speak on behalf of Payne, who can’t do interviews ahead of the title game according to NFL regulations.
To know Payne is to know “Buckets,” the nickname of the sharpshooter who grew up near St. Paul and went to Palmer High School, about 25 miles north of Grand Island. His 2,002 points from a career that ended in 1980 are still good for 27th on the all-time scoring list for Nebraska high school basketball. He’s also “Nutties,” a moniker borne from a forgotten joke inside the Wesleyan dorms. Maybe it has something to do with his personality, though no one remembers seeing him get angry or overly animated.
Sunday he’ll be the down judge for Super Bowl LIV between San Francisco and Kansas City, standing at one end of the line of scrimmage. His jobs include managing the chain crew, setting the line of scrimmage, watching for offside/encroachment and counting offensive players along with more than a dozen post-snap duties.
One friend and past Wesleyan teammate, Greg Peterson, can appreciate his 57-year-old buddy better than most. Now retired in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Peterson completed a football coaching career spanning three-plus decades including 12 seasons at Kansas State with Bill Snyder from 1994-2005. Payne is a master of the rules, Peterson said, and communicates situations well to coaches. A well-timed smile or joke can diffuse some tense moments.
“It’s a highly competitive game as we know and emotions run high, but Kent has always been the same guy since I’ve known him in high school all the way through his rise up the ranks of officiating,” said Peterson, a Stromsburg native. “I know we’ll be excited, but he has ice in his veins.”
Payne left that class in the early 1980s and began officiating intramural basketball and football at Wesleyan, later transitioning to high school games. When he moved to Denver for a teaching job, a cousin who was an official in the Western Athletic Conference helped him advance to reffing college games in the WAC and the Mountain West Conference. A stint with the Arena Football League led to NFL Europe and eventually the American version beginning in 2004.
Sunday will be Payne’s 259th NFL game and third Super Bowl. He shared a sideline with Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy in Super Bowl XLV and with New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick six years later, when his team rallied from down 28-3 to beat Atlanta in January 2017.
Officials who work the Super Bowl get rings just like the winning team. Payne’s friends have seen the gaudy, diamond-encrusted jewelry their old classmate has, complete with his name and referee number.
“I saw the first one and it’s the real deal,” said Baker, who lives in Scottsdale, Arizona. “To think that a kid from Palmer, Nebraska, will soon have his third Super Bowl ring is pretty amazing.”
Larsen will be at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami attending the game thanks to Payne. Referees have the chance to purchase four tickets at face value, so Larsen took three at $2,900 each to attend with his two sons in the lower bowl, 18 rows from the field in the corner of an end zone. All live in Kansas City and are Chiefs fans.
Payne’s wife, Pam, will also be in the stands. His father, 92-year-old Joe, is set to watch from his living room back home.
The younger Payne didn’t expect to be working into February this year. He, like any official, must score near the top of league evaluations to draw the Super Bowl. But even then it is common to rotate in only once every four or five years. Payne is back after three.
“I know he was surprised when he got the call,” Larsen said. “He’s a pro. He’s just really good at what he does. It will be fun to see him at the Super Bowl.”
Payne has been on crews this season that have been in line with league statistical norms. His units average 0.74 penalties per game more than average and 6.61 yards per game above the mean. He last officiated two weeks ago in the AFC title game, which included 12 combined penalties and 76 penalty yards. The head referee Sunday is Bill Vinovich, known by many for the blown pass-interference call at the end of last year’s NFC championship between New Orleans and the Los Angeles Rams.
Payne’s friends know not to worry about their buddy. No one is more even-keeled. Even the worst coach to share a sideline with — Tampa Bay’s Bruce Arians swears more than anyone, Payne tells them — is still an opportunity he never thought he’d get.
He’ll be back around St. Paul soon, traveling from Denver to help with the family farm. But first there’s one more game to ref.
“Like all of us, he was a sports junkie,” Larsen said. “This is something that was able to keep him close to athletics, and he’s done really well.”
New England Patriots' Rex Burkhead (34) avoids a tackle by Los Angeles Rams' Marcus Peters (22) and Nickell Robey-Coleman (23), during the second half of the 2019 Super Bowl game in Atlanta. The contest was Burkhead's second Super Bowl appearance and first championship win.
Los Angeles Rams' Ndamukong Suh is seen against the New England Patriots during the 2019 Super Bowl in Atlanta. The Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3. Suh played for Nebraska from 2005-2009 before being the second overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. Suh also played for the Miami Dolphins (2015-2017) and currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
New England Patriots' James White catches a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles' Nate Gerry (47) during the second half of an NFL game on Nov. 17 in Philadelphia. Gerry played for the Huskers from 2013-2016 and was drafted by the Eagles in 2017. His first year in the NFL saw the Eagles beat the Patriots 41-33 in the 2018 Super Bowl game in Minneapolis.
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34), runs during the first half of the 2018 Super Bowl game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis. The Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33. Burkhead played for Nebraska from 2009-2012 and was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2013 NFL Draft. In 2017, he signed with the Patriots.
New England Patriots' Vincent Valentine is seen against the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 Super Bowl game in Houston, Texas. The Patriots beat the Falcons 34-28. Valentine played for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for three seasons before forgoing his final season to enter the NFL Draft where he was picked up by the Patriots in 2016.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr., is pushed out of bounds by Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch (4) on his way to a first down in the third quarter of the 2013 Super Bowl game in New Orleans. The Ravens defeated the 49ers 34-31. Koch played for the Huskers from 2002-2005 and was selected by the Ravens in the 2006 NFL Draft.
New York Giants safety Kenny Phillips (21) and Prince Amukamara (20) celebrate after the final play of the 2012 Super Bowl game against the New England Patriots in Indianapolis. The Giants beat the Patriots 21-17. Amukamara played for the Huskers from 2007-2010 and was selected by the Giants in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.
Green Bay Packers' Brandon Jackson runs up field during the second half of the 2011 Super Bowl game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Arlington, Texas. The Packers beat the Steelers 25-31. Jackson played at Nebraska from 2004-2006. He was picked by the Packers in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft.
New Orleans Saints safety Chris Reis recovers an onside kick during the second half of the 2010 Super Bowl game in Miami. Teammate Roman Harper and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Cody Glenn (52) dive in. The Saints defeated the Colts 31-17. Glenn played for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from 2005-2008 and was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the 2009 NFL Draft.
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Carl Nicks stretches during football practice before the 2010 Super Bowl game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Saints beat the Colts 31-17. Nicks played for Nebraska from 2006-2007 before being drafted by the Saints in the 2008 NFL Draft. He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Indianapolis Colts running back Joseph Addai is tackled by New Orleans Saints linebacker Scott Shanle (58) after gaining extra yardage on a pass reception during the first half of the 2010 Super Bowl game in Miami. Shanle played for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from 1998-2002. He was selected by the St. Louis Rams in the 2003 NFL Draft before playing for the Dallas Cowboys and the Saints.
