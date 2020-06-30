For the first time since 1901, there will be a summer with no Minor League Baseball, including the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park.
Major League Baseball announced it would not be providing its affiliated Minor League teams with players, therefore no season can be played. The announcement comes after months of debate between the MLB and minor league teams on revenue sharing and use of players.
“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization,” Minor League Baseball President Pat O’Conner said in a press release. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 of affordable family entertainment.”
Only recently did MLB owners approve a plan to play a 60-game season. It took multiple votes and discussions with the MLB Players Association to set that into motion.
There likely will not be fans in the stands for MLB games, but the league can make up the losses with TV revenue and media deals. That does not go for minor league teams, which rely much more on ticket sales in smaller markets. There was also doubt minor league teams could provide the testing and safety that MLB teams can.
“Today is a sad day at Werner Park,” Storm Chasers president Martie Cordaro said in a video released on Twitter shortly after the announcement. “We remain thankful for the continued support we receive in the Omaha metro area, and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone back at Werner Park soon.”
Those with Storm Chasers tickets can receive a credit for next season.
