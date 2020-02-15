U.S. Open bowling

Nebraska will be hosting the bowling U.S. Open. “It’s the best of the best,” Omaha bowling businessman Tom Kelley Jr. said. “It’s something Lincoln and Nebraska should be proud of to be hosting.”

LINCOLN — The best bowlers have rolled into Nebraska for the state’s first U.S. Open since 1960.

The field will be more international, use unconventional deliveries and play to the crowd in ways that were frowned upon a generation or two ago.

“About four or five years ago, you started to see the changeover,” Omaha bowling businessman Tom Kelley Jr. said. “The guys we grew up watching, a new generation has come along.

“A lot have more experience because they’ve bowled competitively in high school and college.”

Sun Valley Lanes, just west of downtown Lincoln, is hosting the tournament for the first time. Omaha held the event in 1960 at the old Civic Auditorium.

A field of 108 bowlers, including 17 who qualify Sunday, take to the 32 lanes Tuesday for competition that continues through the televised finals at noon the following Sunday. The winner receives $30,000.

Taking the PBA Tour by storm the past decade has been Jason Belmonte, an Australian who has a record 11 major titles. Belmonte was one of the first to use two hands to roll the ball, using a fingers-only grip. No thumb. That creates more ball speed, more power.

“It goes to show the game can be played more than the traditional way, or what we thought it was and is,” Kelley said. “It’s brought a lot of the youth bowlers into trying that. There’s more high school and college kids using it than even a couple, two or three years ago.”

The defending U.S. Open champion is Canadian Francois Lavoie. The leading money winner, thanks to a big payday for winning the Tournament of Champions two weeks ago, is former Wichita State bowler Kris Prather from Illinois.

Transcending the decades are the likes of Pete Weber, Walter Ray Williams and Norm Duke. Former Husker bowler Michael Machuga will be back home.

“You’ll get to see how good these guys really are,” said Kelley, who operates a pro shop with his father. “I think there will be more of a demanding condition setup on the lanes. It’s been taking 279 or better to win the title match on tour this winter. I don’t think you’ll see that here. They’ll make that a more demanding condition that rewards great shotmaking.”

Among the 60 entered in Sunday’s pretournament qualifier is Brian Csipkes, an Omaha tax accountant who has played in eight amateur national tournaments. In golf.

Csipkes tried the PBA Tour for one year in the 1990s, about the same time he was unsuccessful in qualifying for the U.S. Open. Once he became a CPA and started a family, his five bowling balls went largely unused while he was golfing enough to qualify for eight U.S. Golf Association championships.

“I don’t bowl a lot, to be honest,” he said. “For the first time in 10 years I bowled a little bit of league this year.”

Csipkes rates his chances of qualifying as 50-50. He expects the lane conditions to be made difficult, which could keep scores lower.

“Pick up spares and keep the ball in play,” he said. “We’ll see. It’s going to be fun regardless. If I do qualify, then you bowl eight games a day for three days in a row. I certainly hope I find out how that goes.”

Other Nebraskans entered in the qualifier are pros Don Birkentall of Omaha and Matt Tomsu of Papillion and amateurs Joel Brown, Sean Rangel and Aaron Wickland of Omaha; Blake Earnest of Wood River; Allen Forkner, Cameron Jarosik and Rick Miller of Lincoln; Austin Hughes of Fairmont; Eric Rieken of McCool Junction; and Kristopher Yadao of Fremont.

Sun Valley owner John Losito said the United States Bowling Congress, the sponsoring group, approached him several years ago about hosting.

“They said, ‘Hey, we’re changing the format a little bit for the U.S. Open to allow it to be done in a 32-lane center, and we thought for somebody that we would like to have try it first, it’s you,’ ” Losito recalled.

Losito gained the support of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau and eagerly agreed to it. But the tournament came sooner than expected. The dates were to be in October, until the PBA Tour signed its new TV deal with Fox Sports.

“They contacted me and said, ‘Can you do this event in February?’ ” he said. “The first words out of my mouth were, ‘Have you ever been to Nebraska in February?’ But they were like, it’s OK, we’ve been to Green Bay in January.”

Kelley isn’t trying to qualify this time. He bowled in the U.S. Open in 1988, when there were state qualifying tournaments.

“It’s the best of the best,” he said. “It’s something Lincoln and Nebraska should be proud of to be hosting.”

