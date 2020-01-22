...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA.
* WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
Conor McGregor is 22-4 with 19 knockouts in MMA, but he lost his only boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017.
Omaha native Terence "Bud" Crawford has proven he's one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world.
So now it appears he's willing to try his hand at mixed martial arts.
ESPN reported Wednesday that Crawford's promoter, Top Rank CEO Bob Arum, would like to make a two-fight deal for Crawford to face Conor McGregor, one of the most successful MMA fighters in UFC history. According to Arum, one fight would be under MMA rules and the other under boxing rules.
Arum told ESPN there have been some discussions about the fight, but declined to say with whom he's discussed it.
McGregor has done a mega-fight against a famous boxer before. In 2017 he fought Floyd Mayweather Jr., but that was in a boxing match and there was never an MMA bout between the two.
That's what makes the proposal involving Crawford different.
"You've got an elite boxer in Terence Crawford fighting an elite MMA guy in Conor McGregor under MMA rules," Arum told ESPN. "You don't think that would be interesting and something the public would want to see? I think it's very realistic."
Column by Steve Beideck
World-Herald correspondent
This isn't what most expected to be the next step in Crawford's fighting career. After unifying all four light welterweight titles in 2017, Crawford (36-0, 27 KOs) moved up a weight class and won the WBO welterweight title by knocking out Jeff Horn in June 2018. Since then he's defended that title three times. Most recently, he knocked out Egidijus Kavaliauskas in Madison Square Garden last month.
But fights against the other top boxers in his weight class — like Manny Pacquiao, Errol Spence Jr. or Shawn Porter — have failed to materialize. So instead, Crawford — who told ESPN he wrestled in middle school — is open to squaring off against McGregor.
"I can't get none of these top welterweights in the ring to fight me so whatever is clever, I'm with it all," Crawford told ESPN. "... I'm a fighter first. As a fighter, I would entertain it. I just have to have the proper time to prepare myself."
Photos: Terence 'Bud' Crawford's path to world champion
Over the last decade, Omaha native Terence "Bud" Crawford has developed into one of the best pound-for-pound boxers on the planet. Check out these pictures following Crawford from his time as an amateur to his current position as world champion.
1 of 20
Boxing has been a lifelong passion for Terence "Bud" Crawford, shown here in 1998 or '99 at age 11 at the C.W. Boxing Club in Omaha.
JIM KRANTZ
By 2005, Terence "Bud" Crawford was one of the nation's top amateur boxers in his weight class.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terence "Bud" Crawford celebrates his victory over Carlos Molina at the 2006 Golden Gloves tournament. Crawford went on to fall in the national championship bout.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terence "Bud" Crawford received a hero's welcome when he returned to Eppley Airfield from Scotland after winning the WBO lightweight title.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fighting for the first time as a professional in Omaha, Terence "Bud" Crawford defended his WBO lightweight title with a technical knockout victory over Yuriorkis Gamboa at the CenturyLink Center in June 2014.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terence "Bud" Crawford's first professional fight in Omaha drew a crowd of nearly 11,000 people to the CenturyLink Center.
TOPRANK BOXING
Terence "Bud" Crawford again defended his title at the CenturyLink Center in November 2014 with a 12-round unanimous decision over Ray Beltran. It was Crawford's last fight as a lightweight.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terence "Bud" Crawford received the Sugar Ray Robinson Memorial Fighter of the Year Award during a ceremony in New York City in April 2015.
TOPRANK BOXING
Terence "Bud" Crawford's sons — Tyrese, left, then age 2, and Terence III, right, then age 4 — carry their father's title belts during the Native Omaha Days parade in August 2015.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terence "Bud" Crawford knocked out Dierry Jean at the CenturyLink Center in October 2015 to retain his junior welterweight title.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terence "Bud" Crawford has represented both Nebraska and Creighton in the ring, often wearing gear from one of the schools before and after fights. He was honored on the field at Memorial Stadium during Nebraska's game against Iowa in November 2015.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
This award-winning photo of Terence "Bud" Crawford was taken in February 2016 as the champ trained in Colorado Springs, Colorado, for his upcoming fight against Hank Lundy.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terence "Bud" Crawford once again defended his junior welterweight title in February 2016 with a technical knockout over Hank Lundy in front of a sellout crowd at the Theater of Madison Square Garden.
TOPRANK BOXING
Terence "Bud" Crawford added another honor to his impressive résumé in July 2016 when he collected the WBC super lightweight title and the 140-pound lineal crown to go with his WBO junior welterweight championship after winning a unanimous decision over Viktor Postol at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
TOPRANK BOXING
Terence "Bud" Crawford dominated John Molina Jr. in December 2016 at the CenturyLink Center, winning every round on each judge's scorecard before earning a technical knockout victory in the eighth round.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terence "Bud" Crawford's next title defense took place in the main arena at Madison Square Garden on May 20 against Felix Diaz. "This is where all of the great champions fought, and I want to be a big part of it," he said at a press conference announcing the fight.
TOPRANK BOXING
Terence "Bud" Crawford, sporting Omaha shorts, lands a punch on Felix Diaz at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Crawford won after the fight was stopped after the 10th round.
TOPRANK BOXING
Terence Crawford celebrates his third-round knockout win over Julius Indongo at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, August 19, 2017. The victory made Crawford boxing's only undisputed champion.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terence "Bud" Crawford scored a knockout win in the 12th round against Jose Benavidez. The event in Omaha drew 13,323 fans and was Crawford's first defense of his WBO welterweight title.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terence "Bud" Crawford defeated Amir Khan on April 21, 2019, in Madison Square Garden. More than 14,000 fans saw the champ retain his WBO welterweight title.
TOP RANK
