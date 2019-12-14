NEW YORK — Terence "Bud" Crawford successfully defended his WBO welterweight title and status among the pound-for-pound best with a win over Egidijus Kavaliauskas on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

The undefeated three-division champion from Omaha improved to 36-0 overall and 14-0 in world title fights by handing the challenger from Lithuania (21-1-1) his first loss via a ninth round TKO.

The bout was televised on ESPN.

Crawford was making the third defense of the 147-pound belt he took from former champion Jeff Horn in Las Vegas in June 2018. He stopped Jose Benavidez Jr. in Oct. 2018 in Omaha and Amir Khan in April at the Garden.

